Plan Steakhouse Reservations For This Time For The Best Experience

If you're planning on spending a chunk of change on a restaurant steak, you're likely expecting to have the best steakhouse experience. That means great service, tasty food, and good company. With that in mind, you might want to think twice about what time you're placing your reservation. We reached out to Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, to find out more about it.

"For me, 6:00 to 7:30 is the best time for a steakhouse reservation," Hazen told The Takeout. "Dining early ensures attentive service, fresh staff, and avoiding peak rush hours." Restaurants do their very best to ensure great service from open to close, but when things get busy there's only so much the staff can do. Arriving just before most everyone else gets you fed on time without having to worry about long waits.

"The latter half of this range is often primetime for restaurants, especially steakhouses, so if the restaurant is not fully equipped and prepared, then there may be a backlog in the kitchen," Hazen continued. "Service should be consistent no matter the time of the day, but this could cause a bottleneck in service." Of course, this really only works if you aren't late for your restaurant reservation.