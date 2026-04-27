What's New At Aldi In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
There are many reasons to love Aldi, from the variety of Specialty Select-branded breads that it sells to its delicious frozen pizza selection, but Aldi Finds arguably takes the cake when it comes to making consumers excited to shop at the massive retailer. With new items coming in each week and sold on a first-come, first-served basis, fans of Aldi's notorious "Aisle of Shame" know the trick to getting the best deals is by checking out the Aldi website. Here, the items set to appear on the Aldi Finds aisle in the near future get teased to Aldi fans who know where to look.
Thus, as May fast approaches, it's time to take a gander at some of the very best products that are set to appear on an Aldi Finds aisle near you throughout the month. With plenty of food, appliances, and more on the docket, those who visit the store on Wednesdays (when the Aldi Finds aisle gets stocked each week) in May will be delighted to find many incredible new products at remarkably low prices to choose from.
Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket
Starting things off is a tasty frozen food item that is sure to delight those with a love of both hot dogs and everything bagels. The Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket are mini-franks wrapped in pastry and covered with everything bagel topping, a combination of some incredibly popular flavors brought together in one box. Within each of these boxes are 12 of these mini-franks clad with breading, and at just $4.29 per box, this is an absolute steal that is well worth picking up when it arrives on May 6.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Steamed Chicken or Pork Dumplings
A returning item with proven popularity among Aldi fans, the Fusia Asian Inspirations Steamed Soup Dumplings are incredible, microwavable snacks that will arrive in the Aldi Finds aisle on May 6. Both the chicken and pork versions of the snack are packed with vegetables, and are prone to selling out quickly due to how delicious they are. With just six dumplings in each $3.39 package, you'll likely want to grab a few boxes of each in order to truly enjoy the popular snack.
Live G Free Gluten Free Cheesecake
An immaculate option for those with a sweet tooth, each Live G Free Gluten Free Cheesecake contains four quadrants of flavor, including two slices each of strawberry swirl, chocolate chip, lemon swirl, and New York cheesecake to enjoy. This "Supreme Sampler" version of the gluten-free cheesecake comes in at a price of $11.69 and will be available on May 6, so you'll get to enjoy all the frozen, creamy goodness it provides soon after the month begins.
Live In Style Fliptop Cooler
Our first of several non-food items is perfect for those looking to properly store their food on the go as summer approaches. The Live In Style Fliptop Cooler is a relatively small cooler that's perfect for those wanting to store a bit more than what would fit in an insulated lunchbox without lugging around a full-sized cooler. The Live In Style cooler costs $14.99 and will be available in either blue, black, or striped red when it arrives on the Aldi Finds shelf on May 6.
ALDI Chocolate Covered Pie Bites
Looking a bit further into the month, May 13 will see the arrival of these Chocolate Covered Pie Bites to the Aldi Finds aisle. The Aldi-branded sweets come in coconut cream, banana cream, and key lime flavors; all three of which are coated in chocolate and have a small graham cracker layer as the base. At just $5.49 a piece, picking out one of each of these unique variants while you can would be recommended to those who can't resist the flavor combination of rich chocolate and fruit.
Nature's Nectar 100% Pure Coconut Water 6-pack
Another beloved product coming to Aldi Finds in May is the Nature's Nectar 100% Pure Coconut Water six-pack, which has been referred to as a true hidden gem of the retailer by some longtime Aldi shoppers. The coconut water is priced at just $7.99 per pack and is well worth giving a try if you're looking for an electrolyte-heavy beverage to enjoy. Even if you simply intend on using the coconut water in your favorite cocktails, the Aldi Finds aisle will have you covered when the Nature's Nectar product arrives on May 13.
Crofton Charcuterie to Go Board
Yet another non-food item set to appear on the Aldi Finds aisle is a beautiful vehicle for one of the most popular platters in the world today — the charcuterie board. The Crofton Charcuterie to Go Board is a small wooden platter that's perfect for beach days or picnics where you intend on displaying your favorite cheeses and meats before you eat them. At $19.99, the board is a must-buy for those looking to level up their charcuterie game, and they'll be able to do so when the product arrives on May 13.
L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns
The third week of May will see the arrival of L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns on the Aldi Finds aisle on May 20. These are soft buns best suited for those who enjoy adding a mild sweetness to their burgers that comes naturally rather than feeling forced. Each package comes with eight buns in total, making its remarkably low price of $2.49 all the more enticing.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Tofu or Spicy Tuna Frozen Kimbap
Another pair of items made by the Fusia Asian Inspirations brand is set to arrive on May 20, when two kimbaps arrive on the Aldi Finds aisle. The Spicy Tuna with Gochujang Kimbap will provide fans of Korean food with a snack that brings the heat, while the Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap provides a more savory taste via its use of fried tofu. Both versions of the frozen snack include eight small rolls each and will cost just $3.49 per package.
Crofton Mini Awesome Pan
The only true kitchen appliance on this list, the Crofton Mini Awesome Pan describes itself quite well within its own name; it's a small nonstick pan that really is quite awesome in both utility and price. The lidded pan is perfect for those trying to make smaller servings of their favorite foods on the stove and is even oven-safe up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, considering it's often compared to the $109 Mini Always Pan, its price of just $14.99 makes it an absolute steal and well worth buying when it arrives on May 20.
Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
If you're looking for a classic dessert to enjoy after your Aldi trip is through, look no further than the Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches from Sundae Shoppe. These sandwiches not only feature creamy vanilla ice cream between two delicious chocolate chip cookies, but they also have stray chocolate chips lodged in the ice cream itself, making for an even more enjoyable experience for chocolate lovers. While each package comes with just four sandwiches, grabbing a few boxes for the price of $4.89 when they become available on May 20 sounds like the perfect way to celebrate a successful grocery trip.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites
Finally, May 27 will see the arrival of the Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites — a remarkable combination of two beloved breakfast dishes rolled into one frozen product. This product offers sausage wrapped with pancake batter corndog-style, and the sweet and salty combination is sure to be a hit with those who love the two early morning staples. Each box comes with roughly 30 pieces of the bite-sized sausages, and at just $6.29, will be well worth trying out as the month of May comes to an end.