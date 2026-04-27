Cheez-It Chili Cheese Dog Flavor Is Gonna Be A No From Me Dawg

There are some snacks that feel so perfectly iconic and nostalgic that they follow us from childhood into adulthood. One of those is Cheez-Its, so well loved that they're among Gen Z's favorite snacks. My family agrees that Cheez-Its are the absolute best cheese crackers on the market. We've long stocked the crackers in our pantry, and have certainly tried several of the best and worst Cheez-It flavors. So when the opportunity to review Cheez It's new Chili Cheese Dog flavor came across my desk, I was only too eager to give it a try.

Since I absolutely love a delicious chili cheese dog, and Cheez-Its are a favorite crunchy, salty snack of mine, this seemed like the perfect mix. I went into this tasting with my hopes high but also determined to keep an open mind. I knew that these Cheez-Its would need to deliver on taste and actually represent a chili cheese dog to be worthwhile. With my new box of Cheez-Its sent directly from the company begging to be opened, I got to work snacking.