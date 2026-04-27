Cheez-It Chili Cheese Dog Flavor Is Gonna Be A No From Me Dawg
There are some snacks that feel so perfectly iconic and nostalgic that they follow us from childhood into adulthood. One of those is Cheez-Its, so well loved that they're among Gen Z's favorite snacks. My family agrees that Cheez-Its are the absolute best cheese crackers on the market. We've long stocked the crackers in our pantry, and have certainly tried several of the best and worst Cheez-It flavors. So when the opportunity to review Cheez It's new Chili Cheese Dog flavor came across my desk, I was only too eager to give it a try.
Since I absolutely love a delicious chili cheese dog, and Cheez-Its are a favorite crunchy, salty snack of mine, this seemed like the perfect mix. I went into this tasting with my hopes high but also determined to keep an open mind. I knew that these Cheez-Its would need to deliver on taste and actually represent a chili cheese dog to be worthwhile. With my new box of Cheez-Its sent directly from the company begging to be opened, I got to work snacking.
Methodology
I was lucky enough to get an early taste of Cheez-It's Chili Cheese Dog flavor. The crackers were sent my way in a box with samples from other brands, in a promotional package celebrating the U.S. Soccer season. To decide whether or not these Cheez-Its would be worth your time, I considered how enjoyable they were to eat, and whether the flavor delivered on the promise in its name. Ultimately, if the crackers had a tasty flavor and that iconic Cheez-It crunch, and if they actually tasted somewhat similar to a chili cheese dog, I would deem them worthy of your precious snack table space.
Review of Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its
My expectations for these crackers were high — and quietly, I was hoping that these Cheez-Its would be similar to Chili Cheese Fritos, which is a snack I've enjoyed in the past. Those little corn curls are positively covered in flavoring. But after one sniff of a Cheez-It cracker, which smelled more like the inside of a spice cabinet than a snack, I was reasonably sure that we weren't going to get close to a Frito.
My first bite of Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its was something of a letdown. I expected a combination of chili, cheese, and hot dog flavors on top of the Cheez-It flavor that already exists. However, instead, Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its seemed to have swapped its usually crunchy, salty topping for a chili powder coating. The flavoring sprinkled on top didn't taste like it had much (if any) extra cheese in it, and the hot dog meatiness was just absent. While it felt like the cheese in the cracker was leading the charge, I wanted a wholly different snacking experience.
Are they worth a try?
I don't think these are worth a try. If you're looking for an explosion of flavor, give one of the other Cheez-It flavors — particularly the best Cheez-It flavor — a spin instead. Personally, I love the Cheez-It Duoz with Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan. Those crackers aren't just dusted with a different flavoring; the difference is deep in the core of the actual cracker.
The biggest issue I have with Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its is that they're missing flavors. If I'm being promised a chili cheese dog experience, I want it to taste like an actual hot dog slathered in chili and cheese. I recognize that accurately capturing the meatiness of a hot dog may have been challenging for the brand, but I'm sure it could have gotten closer than this. These crackers ultimately suffer from the same issue that plagued Wendy's Baconator Cheez-Its. Still, if you're looking to try the U.S. Soccer team's lineup of themed snacks and need a place for these, consider using them as a topper for chili or even as a little extra crunch on an actual chili cheese dog.
Nutrition
A serving size of Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its is 26 crackers containing 150 calories, 7 grams of fat, 270 milligrams of sodium, 18 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of protein. Curiously, regular Cheez-Its allow for 27 crackers per serving but still clocks in at 150 calories. The fat is one gram higher at 8 grams, but the sodium is lower with 230 milligrams. The carbohydrates are also lower at 17 grams, but the amount of protein remains the same.
Notably, the nutrition label for Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its lists ingredients for cheddar cheese in addition to the cheese made with skim milk ingredients. It's reasonable to assume that this cheese is part of the flavoring, but there's not enough of it for the flavor to peak through. These Cheez-Its also list tomato powder among its ingredients. This is different from a regular Cheez-It, so I'm supposing the tomato is meant to represent a hot dog-type flavoring. Unfortunately, it misses the mark.
Availability
Cheez-It's Chili Cheese Dog flavor is a limited-time offering. It's unclear exactly how limited the run will be, but seeing as how Cheez-It is one of the official snacks of U.S. Soccer, I assume these crackers will be available at least through the middle of the summer, to coincide with the U.S. Soccer team's schedule between the International Friendly games and FIFA World Cup.
Though it's unclear how long these Cheez-Its will be in stores, you'll likely be able to find them among your favorite snacks in grocery aisles across the country. If you simply must try Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its, you'll be able to snag a box as soon as they hit shelves in late April. Even though I didn't necessarily enjoy this limited-edition flavor, I can imagine them working well as a delicious boxed snack to replace your salad croutons, an enjoyable addition to a Chex mix, or as an ingredient topper for chili — especially if you'll be watching upcoming U.S. Soccer matches with your favorite snacking crew.