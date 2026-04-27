Which State Has More Pizza Shops, New York Or California?

The United States is, unsurprisingly, one of the top pizza-consuming countries in the world. Pizza has been stealing hearts (and stomachs) across the U.S. since the late 19th century, and these days, Americans can enjoy the cheesy classic at thousands of restaurants across the country. Of course, it's possible to find great pizza in every state, but two of the most pizzeria-packed U.S. states are New York and California.

New York is arguably the state most associated with the doughy treat. New York City alone has at least four distinct variants of NYC-style pizza. However, while California is probably more famous for wine than pizza, it is the country's most populous state, with nearly double the population of New York. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that the Golden State is home to more pie shops than the Empire State. According to data from Statista, California boasts over 7,200 pizza restaurants, more than any other state, while New York comes in a respectable second, with just north of 5,700 slice shops.