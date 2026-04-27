Which State Has More Pizza Shops, New York Or California?
The United States is, unsurprisingly, one of the top pizza-consuming countries in the world. Pizza has been stealing hearts (and stomachs) across the U.S. since the late 19th century, and these days, Americans can enjoy the cheesy classic at thousands of restaurants across the country. Of course, it's possible to find great pizza in every state, but two of the most pizzeria-packed U.S. states are New York and California.
New York is arguably the state most associated with the doughy treat. New York City alone has at least four distinct variants of NYC-style pizza. However, while California is probably more famous for wine than pizza, it is the country's most populous state, with nearly double the population of New York. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that the Golden State is home to more pie shops than the Empire State. According to data from Statista, California boasts over 7,200 pizza restaurants, more than any other state, while New York comes in a respectable second, with just north of 5,700 slice shops.
Which state has more pizza shops per capita?
California takes the cake for sheer volume of pizza shops, but the Golden State's dominance melts down when it comes to per capita numbers. There's roughly one slice shop for every 3,500 New Yorkers, while Californians have to make do with around one pizzeria for every 5,400 residents (per Statista). So, the Golden State may have more 'za spots overall, but the Empire State clearly comes out on top in pizza shops per person.
California and New York are both pizza powerhouses, but neither can claim to be the state with the most pizza shops per capita. That enviable honor goes to the home of increasingly popular New Haven-style pizza, Connecticut, with a slice spot serving every 2,800 residents. The Nutmeg State is followed by Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Jersey (making a strong case for the Northeast as the nation's top pizza region).
Interestingly, the state with the fewest pizzerias per capita is Hawaii. You may be hard-pressed to find a spot to enjoy delicious pineapple-topped Hawaiian-style pizza in its namesake state, as there's only one pizza joint for every 7,158 Hawaiians. Of course, the number of slice shops and total pizza consumption are two very different things — and the state that eats the most pizza isn't California or New York.