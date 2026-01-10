The State That Eats The Most Pizza Is Not California Or New York

Off the top of your head, which state do you think would eat the most pizza? New York, right? We mean, it's the pizza capital of America for a reason (argue with the wall), with even lesser-known pizza spots in New York City being well worth your time. If not New York, then California or some other heavily-populated state would make sense, wouldn't it? But if we go by the metric of pizza eaten per month, the leading consumer of pizza in the United States is ... Iowa? Home state of corn, presidential caucuses, and Slipknot? That Iowa?

Apparently, yes. According to data from Talker Research, the average person in Iowa eats pizza about five times a month, with North Dakota (4.9) and Alaska (4.7) not far behind. We are, admittedly, a little surprised to hear this, if only because the most popular pizza chain in Iowa is something called Pizza Ranch (the American frontier being well-known for its delicious Italian cuisine), but that's just this New York-based writer being overly precious about hometown pride. It's unclear why Iowa, as well as other unusual states like Alaska and North Dakota, are so keen on the 'za, but we suppose that's for Talker Research to find out.