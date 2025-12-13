The Unexpected Pizza Topping That Belongs Under The Sauce

There are some things in life most of us understand, like how to tie our shoes, our five times tables, and the proper order of pizza toppings. First the crust, then the sauce, then the cheese, and then whatever you want to put on top of the cheese — right? Well, that order of operations won't steer you wrong, but there's another way of doing things that might serve you even better. The Takeout talked to Rob Gentile, the culinary director of Prince St. Pizza, and he said to start putting cheese under the sauce; in fact, doing otherwise might be a homemade pizza mistake.

"I like to put cheese on the bottom, even under the sauce! That's what we do at Prince St. Pizza," said Gentile. "The cheese creates a barrier to prevent the sauce from making the pizza too wet. You can do this with any style pizza!" Not only does the direct heat of the oven make the sauce that much more robust and flavorful, but it also keeps your slice from getting too soggy. Talk about a win-win! Pizza with sauce on top may be a hot take to some, but clearly this approach has its fans.