The 'Wasteful' New Panera Menu Item That Employees Hate Making

While many consumers try to limit the amount of food they toss in the trash, food waste in the United States still costs $384 billion. Restaurants like Panera don't appear to be helping the cause either. Panera recently launched a new menu item called Salad Stuffers, which is a salad stuffed into a bread roll. For lovers of Panera's famous soup bread bowls, this may be a joyous occasion. But while they may look delicious, employees have shared some dreary insight about the new Salad Stuffers.

In a Panera Reddit thread, one user pointed out the extreme waste of the item. "The core of the bread is thrown out, and a good chunk of the salad gets tossed in the trash too. These are a huge waste of money and food." Other Redditors agreed, pointing out that the inside of the bread could be repurposed for another menu item. The original poster added ideas for limiting bread waste, "Croutons, stuffing, bread pudding. There's a lot volunteer kitchens could still do with this stuff." In a different Reddit thread, a self-identified Panera employee posted a photo of the carved out bread highlighting the waste.