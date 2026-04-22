The Gummy 1960s Candy Tony Hawk Calls His 'Favorite Airplane Snack'
Tony Hawk is one of the most legendary skateboarders of all time, and he's got culinary chops to boot. In addition to sharing his nuanced opinion on the hot dog-sandwich debate and starring in one of the best soda commercials of the 1980s, Hawk knows a thing or two about snacking. The skateboarding icon has surely clocked plenty of airline miles flying across the world over the course of his groundbreaking career, and like any well-seasoned traveler, he's got a go-to airplane snack (luckily, it's not as controversial as Martha Stewart's rule-breaking in-flight food).
In an interview with First We Feast (vía YouTube), Hawk explained that Haribo Happy Cola gummies meet all the requirements for a great plane snack: they're available for a small fortune in almost any airport and you can stretch them out by leaving them in your mouth until they melt away into a translucent semblance of their former selves (his preferred snacking method). "These are so hard to stop eating," he noted in the video as he grabbed another gummy from the bag. Plus, from a more practical standpoint, the cola-flavored gummies are convenient, durable, and relatively smell- and mess-free, unlike many of the foods you should never bring on a plane.
The history of Haribo Happy Cola gummies
Happy Cola gummies have been available since 1965, making them one of the longest-running products in Haribo's diverse range of gummy treats. In the same interview, Tony Hawk noted that he's been enjoying Haribo Happy Cola gummies since he was a kid in the 1970s. He's not alone: while cola-flavored candy can be controversial, the bottle-shaped gummies have retained a loyal following over the past six decades. The cheerful candies are beloved by many for their subtle, spicy-sweet cola flavor and chewy yet soft texture.
While the classic candies certainly give off retro vibes, their popularity is still going strong — in fact, they're one of Haribo's top 10 bestselling products globally. Hawk is certainly doing his part to support Happy Cola sales, and he's even passed down his sugary airplane snack preference to the next generation: He noted that his daughter has developed a "Pavlovian response," and immediately reaches out her hand when she hears the gummy package crinkling on a flight. Whether you're a skateboarding fan or simply looking to upgrade your travel snacking game, Hawk's passion for Happy Cola gummies is a sweet reminder that plane food doesn't have to be plain food.