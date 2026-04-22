The Gummy 1960s Candy Tony Hawk Calls His 'Favorite Airplane Snack'

Tony Hawk is one of the most legendary skateboarders of all time, and he's got culinary chops to boot. In addition to sharing his nuanced opinion on the hot dog-sandwich debate and starring in one of the best soda commercials of the 1980s, Hawk knows a thing or two about snacking. The skateboarding icon has surely clocked plenty of airline miles flying across the world over the course of his groundbreaking career, and like any well-seasoned traveler, he's got a go-to airplane snack (luckily, it's not as controversial as Martha Stewart's rule-breaking in-flight food).

In an interview with First We Feast (vía YouTube), Hawk explained that Haribo Happy Cola gummies meet all the requirements for a great plane snack: they're available for a small fortune in almost any airport and you can stretch them out by leaving them in your mouth until they melt away into a translucent semblance of their former selves (his preferred snacking method). "These are so hard to stop eating," he noted in the video as he grabbed another gummy from the bag. Plus, from a more practical standpoint, the cola-flavored gummies are convenient, durable, and relatively smell- and mess-free, unlike many of the foods you should never bring on a plane.