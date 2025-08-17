The Types Of Food You Should Never Bring On A Plane, According To A Flight Attendant

Airline food was once the punchline to many a joke, but in-flight meals prepared by airline staff have been improving in recent years. The problem is, you may only get fed if you're flying first class or overseas, leaving economy passengers with a dismal selection of (not so) cheap airline snacks and drinks. Luckily, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows you to bring most solid foods in your carry-on luggage. But veteran flight attendant Barbi warns that not all foods are, shall we say, socially acceptable. "Be cognizant of other people around you. The old adage of thinking about how your actions are affecting others in a small, confined, and not-private space goes a long way," she cautioned. In short: Avoid smelly foods.

Barbi mentioned a few specific items known for their odor factor, noting that "Tuna in a can ... can be messy and hard to mix and manage in an airplane seat." A tuna salad or sandwich, too, can also be stinky. She also observed, "If you're flying in the U.S., kimchi is probably going to be on that list of bad ideas. We in the States aren't used to smelling it much, and it can be quite an overwhelming smell." There is one notoriously problematic food she gives a pass to, however, on the grounds of good nutrition. While she admitted that hard-boiled eggs can have an offensive odor, she excused this by adding, "They are truly a great item that is packed with protein, healthy fats, and not processed at all ... Just don't bring half a dozen. One or two shouldn't be a huge problem."