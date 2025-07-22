How Staff Prepare Your In-Flight Meals

What's the deal with airline food? You've probably heard that line before as a call-back to comedians from the 1990s, but it is actually a question worth asking. Most contemporary airline food is nowhere near as bad as it used to be. These days, food preparation is adjusted for the way pressurized cabins mess with your taste buds. In other words, they're a lot more flavorful. It's worth knowing how the sausage (or the small portion of chicken francaise) is made, though. Namely, it's prepared before going on the plane and reheated in convection ovens by flight attendants.

It probably doesn't surprise you that the food gets made ahead of time (most of the time, anyway, since fancier airplanes have kitchens onboard). Airplanes only have so much room, after all. If there was a fully functional kitchen on the plane you'd probably be able to tell from the swearing and clanging of pots and pans. (Nowadays, you only get that if your in-flight entertainment has episodes of "The Bear.")

The food is prepared in kitchens near the airport, where it's par cooked and chilled in order to be safely stored and transported onto the airplane. Once the flight attendants are ready to start heating up the food, they place them in special-made convection ovens suited for working in high altitudes. Then, it's placed on your tray, where you're free to peel open those weird little cups of water, break out your plastic cutlery, and dig in.