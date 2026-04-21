Discontinued KFC Items That Need To Make A Comeback
There are items you should avoid at KFC, and there are items you wish would be available forever. Anyone who's watched their KFC items disappear into thin air knows there's always a chance they'll come back someday. Just look at what happened to Potato Wedges and Spicy Wings; these two fan favorites were retired in 2023, only to be called back up to the big leagues in January 2026. Sometimes it takes a while, as in the case of KFC Snackers, which took a sabbatical for a whopping 13 years before showing up again. Die-hards wait and watch for signs of beloved bites coming back around for another go, even if it takes more than a decade to happen.
But some KFC products disappear and never make a return to form, or only show up for limited-time promotions, though there's no reason they can't have a permanent place on the menu. Unlikely removals such as Popcorn Chicken cry out for a revival, while old-fashioned surprises like Little Bucket Parfaits shuffle off with no suitable substitute to take their places. Naturally, there will always be alterations to KFC's most popular and profitable products, based on best practices and industry trends. But we think the following items are significant enough for an immediate and non-negotiable permanent return to the chain's fast food portfolio. Maybe if we all wish hard enough, we can make it happen.
Kentucky Grilled Chicken
Remember when the grilled chicken movement gave fried chicken a run for its money? KFC resisted at first, but finally saw the wisdom in adapting and brought Grilled Chicken options aboard. It happened in 2009, quite a while after the demand was in place, and it didn't last as long as customers would've hoped. That's a shame, since it had a fan base and made sense as a healthier choice for diners who still wanted to indulge, just in a more nutritious manner. It seemed like the best of both worlds under one banner, yet KFC let its Grilled Chicken fly away.
Clearly, the big brains behind the logo saw the error of their ways, since KFC Grilled Chicken was relaunched in the past and does tend to show up as a regional option in certain markets. It was even significant enough to prompt the possibility of a name change, a 2008 rebranding as Kentucky Fried and Grilled Chicken, though obviously that never came about. The fact that it still appears once in a while suggests there must be some sort of demand for it. The only compelling reason for not providing KFC Grilled Chicken as a standard option is cost-cutting, and even that seems flimsy considering the potential revenue upswell lighter fare could create.
Popcorn Chicken
Doesn't it seem like Popcorn Chicken would be a fast food standard by now? It's not a new concept, and it seems no more difficult to execute than chicken nuggets, just smaller. So why on earth wouldn't KFC bring back its discontinued Popcorn Chicken as a nonnegotiable regular menu selection and leave well enough alone? Suspicions point toward devious marketing tactics designed to ensure maximum interest in these bite-size bits, an underhanded business practice that probably works like gangbusters.
The public had a bit of an explosion after Popcorn Chicken vanished from the KFC world in 2023. It wasn't the first time, either; the restaurant removed the highly popular item in 2011, only to bring it back again in 2015. If KFC had even an ounce of compassion in its red striped bucket, it would stop playing mind games with its devoted patrons and bring Popcorn Chicken back for good. Enough with the sneaky peek-a-boo games — just give the customers what they're hungry for already.
Beyond Fried Chicken
Plant-based fried chicken may not be everybody's idea of a good time. But when you have the carnivores covered with the majority of your menu, adding a selection or two for the herbivores in line seems like a no-brainer of a clientele expander. When KFC tested a version of cruelty-free chicken produced by Beyond Meat, it felt like a move in the right direction, one that would bring more plant-based eaters through the doors and the drive-thru window. It also seemed like the right move to make in the 21st century, where meat-free dining has become commonplace pretty much everywhere.
But when KFC expanded the program in 2022, the test may have proven too optimistic. The company pulled Beyond Fried Chicken selections shortly after they debuted, and they haven't been back on the menu since. With large chains like Burger King holding space for Impossible Whoppers on the menu despite its niche demographic, it seems like a natural strategy for KFC to revitalize its chicken-free selections. A little promotional razzmatazz could get it moving in the right direction. Kentucky Fried Beyond Chicken tastes great, so keeping a modern plant-based option on hand doesn't seem like a huge ask.
Little Bucket Parfait
Tiny cups of layered desserts featuring pudding, cake, and whipped cream? How could these diminutive delights be considered anything but a must-have in the KFC collection? With flavors like strawberry shortcake, chocolate creme, and lemon pie, the collection was a homestyle home run. A chain restaurant that doesn't feature blitzed ice cream or chunky milkshakes as part of its sweet treat menu could surely benefit from having something indulgent like Little Bucket Parfaits waiting as a final bite to complete a down-home fast food fried chicken meal.
It was way back in 2012 that KFC struck Little Bucket Parfaits from the menu marquee, after the company's partnership with manufacturer Sara Lee ended. But nothing came about to fill the gap left behind, and now the only dessert option available appears to be chocolate chip cookies, which are no great shakes — or parfaits, for that matter. KFC left fans high and dry, forcing them to enact petition campaigns to help KFC see the error of its ways. Enterprising fans have resorted to creating their own homemade versions to recapture the magic. Think of all the money the chain could be raking in if it partnered with another manufacturer, or even took up with Sara Lee again, to get the sweet times rolling once more.
Chicken Littles
Okay ... whose poorly thought out idea was it to remove Chicken Littles, adorable slider-sized sandwiches, from the carousel of popular KFC items? They were the perfect snack that could become a meal with just a few extra Littles added to your order, along with a side of fries or a cup of coleslaw. They were an inspired addition to the KFC menu back in 1987, complete with doo-wop sing-along ad jingles. When they flew the coop in the early '90s, it was a move that drew the disappointment of KFC fans who had come to cherish them. The loss was so painful, it prompted a young Jake Gyllenhaal to write a complaint letter to the company. We feel you, Jake.
The chain gave unhappy visitors what they craved, bringing Chicken Littles back to the lineup in 2012 and again in 2019, which indicates KFC knew how happily its core clientele would receive the returning sliders. It's hard not to feel like the company plays dirty, teasing its loyalists to peak interest and extra sales every few years. The collective Chicken Littles appetite even inspired a Change.org petition in 2023 to bring back the original bite-size beauties for good. Sure, it only garnered 101 signatures out of a goal of 200, but knowing there's likely another Chicken Littles promo coming up soon, it's not illogical to think KFC could just keep them on the menu next time. Here's hoping.
Strawberry Lemonade
If you're facing stiff competition from another chicken outlet known for serving homestyle lemonade (looking at you, Chick-fil-A), it might be wise to leave a concoction like Strawberry Lemonade in your drink dispenser. And yet, KFC made the unthinkable move of draining its Strawberry Lemonade supply, yet another casualty among the beloved fast food items we lost in 2023, arguably due to slow sales. It was the same corporate play that struck Popcorn Chicken and Wings from the menu, rolling back the extended menu in ways that customers weren't pleased about.
Everyone knows there are multiple spigots on the beverage machine. Is it too much to ask that one of them is reserved for Strawberry Lemonade? Maybe it isn't the most ordered drink ever for KFC, but it can't be so difficult to just keep it in stock for those of us who love a sweet, punchy sip that makes our chicken and sides combo feel like a springtime picnic. Eager eyes should stay peeled for the day when the company comes to its senses and puts Strawberry Lemonade back in the rotation.
Tender Roast Sandwich
Anyone looking for an alternative to KFC's usual secret recipe fried chicken used to have the option of ordering a Tender Roast Sandwich. This savory item was just as it was advertised: Tender, juicy chicken that's been roasted instead of fried, cradled in a brioche-style bun. Paired with your choice of sides, it was like having a deli-style selection or a freshly-made sandwich from a family cookout. Redditors fondly recall the sandwich, which had a fiery, cheese-covered upgrade called the Spicy Tender Roast Monterey.
The concept seemed like an attempt to compete with the now struggling Boston Market and El Pollo Loco, both of which have featured similar roasted chicken dishes in their catalogs. Kenny Rogers Roasters was also looking for a slice of the chicken market. But like so many of the newly introduced items KFC brings about to keep up with the times, Tender Roast reflected a moment instead of a movement. It's likely that the company didn't see the sort of sales it expected and decided to invest its new product budget in more potentially profitable projects. Just because it didn't work out as expected back then doesn't mean it wouldn't be welcomed with open arms and open mouths now. Any fast food lover who's nostalgic for a Tender Roast Sandwich would agree.
Rotisserie Gold chicken
The possibility of grabbing a $5 rotisserie chicken from Costco or Walmart, or just about any of the larger grocery chains around the country definitely diminishes the need for KFC's Rotisserie Gold Chicken. If you can snag an entire spit-roasted bird for a $5 bill while you're doing your other shopping, there's really no need to head into a fast food restaurant to pay more money for less of the same chicken. But those chickens don't have the special marinade that makes KFC such a draw. The more varieties of chicken KFC offers, the more likely the chain will draw a broader spectrum of customers. It makes bringing back Rotisserie Gold a bright prospect, but only if it doesn't result in a financial burden, a risk the company may not want to assume.
But memories of this alternative KFC fowl are strong and deep. Folks on Reddit wax nostalgic and discuss the possibility of bringing back Rotisserie Gold, commiserating the loss and reliving the glory days of this KFC specialty. Perhaps if enough people write into the company with their wish to see a resurrection, or maybe if they show up at the counter asking for it repeatedly, the chain will get the message and consider a replay of this much-loved item. It never hurts to ask — again and again ... and again.