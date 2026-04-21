Discontinued KFC Items That Need To Make A Comeback

There are items you should avoid at KFC, and there are items you wish would be available forever. Anyone who's watched their KFC items disappear into thin air knows there's always a chance they'll come back someday. Just look at what happened to Potato Wedges and Spicy Wings; these two fan favorites were retired in 2023, only to be called back up to the big leagues in January 2026. Sometimes it takes a while, as in the case of KFC Snackers, which took a sabbatical for a whopping 13 years before showing up again. Die-hards wait and watch for signs of beloved bites coming back around for another go, even if it takes more than a decade to happen.

But some KFC products disappear and never make a return to form, or only show up for limited-time promotions, though there's no reason they can't have a permanent place on the menu. Unlikely removals such as Popcorn Chicken cry out for a revival, while old-fashioned surprises like Little Bucket Parfaits shuffle off with no suitable substitute to take their places. Naturally, there will always be alterations to KFC's most popular and profitable products, based on best practices and industry trends. But we think the following items are significant enough for an immediate and non-negotiable permanent return to the chain's fast food portfolio. Maybe if we all wish hard enough, we can make it happen.