The Struggling Restaurant Chain Redditors Miss The Most

It's a sad time for rotisserie chicken lovers across the country — the once-popular restaurant chain Boston Market plummets more and more by the minute. Once having more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide specializing in rotisserie chicken and comforting sides, Boston Market struggles to keep its remaining couple dozen doors open. Since the height of its popularity in the mid-1990s, Boston Market (formerly known as Boston Chicken) has tried altering its brand identity and menu offerings several times, yet it has had little success doing so.

Redditors express nostalgia and longing for the struggling restaurant chain, but none seem too surprised to see the strife. Highlighting love for Boston Market, one Redditor comments, "At its peak, it was a wonderful alternative to greasy burgers and fries. The sides and proteins all tasted great. It was unique, and nothing else exists like it in the fast food world." Similarly, another Redditor states, "For those of us who grew up loving Thanksgiving food, Boston Market was amazing." Nostalgic fans praise both its famed rotisserie chicken and its classic sides, with many giving shoutouts to the mac and cheese in particular.

Despite the compliments, the downfall of Boston Market seems to be imminent. The chain has had numerous financial and legal troubles — the company reportedly is being heavily sued by former employees and vendors. The lawsuits, along with its poor reputation, failed rebranding attempts, and multiple ownership changes, created a plight it likely cannot come back from. One Redditor laments, "I miss Boston Market at its peak, but I don't miss what it became."