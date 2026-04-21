This Country Eats Even More Kraft Mac And Cheese Than The US

Kraft boxed mac and cheese is an American classic. Whether you enjoy doctoring up your mac and cheese with creative additions or you're a pasta purist who prefers to enjoy it straight from the pot, Kraft is the quintessential store-bought mac and cheese brand for millions of diners across the United States. However, it turns out the U.S. isn't the country that indulges in the most Kraft mac and cheese per capita. That enviable title goes to our neighbor to the north, Canada.

While it's no secret that Canada has a strong affinity for Kraft Mac and Cheese (or Kraft Dinner, as it's called in The Great White North), the sheer quantity of the convenient cheesy pasta that Canadians put away is truly impressive. According to a report from Global News, Canadians consume over 50% more Kraft Mac and Cheese than Americans. Some 90 million boxes of Kraft Dinner are sold in Canada every year, meaning Canadians account for nearly a quarter of total Kraft Mac and Cheese sales, despite making up only 0.5% of the world's population. Over 80% of Canadians eat Kraft Dinner, and on average, each Canadian consumes more than three boxes of the shelf-stable meal every year.