This Country Eats Even More Kraft Mac And Cheese Than The US
Kraft boxed mac and cheese is an American classic. Whether you enjoy doctoring up your mac and cheese with creative additions or you're a pasta purist who prefers to enjoy it straight from the pot, Kraft is the quintessential store-bought mac and cheese brand for millions of diners across the United States. However, it turns out the U.S. isn't the country that indulges in the most Kraft mac and cheese per capita. That enviable title goes to our neighbor to the north, Canada.
While it's no secret that Canada has a strong affinity for Kraft Mac and Cheese (or Kraft Dinner, as it's called in The Great White North), the sheer quantity of the convenient cheesy pasta that Canadians put away is truly impressive. According to a report from Global News, Canadians consume over 50% more Kraft Mac and Cheese than Americans. Some 90 million boxes of Kraft Dinner are sold in Canada every year, meaning Canadians account for nearly a quarter of total Kraft Mac and Cheese sales, despite making up only 0.5% of the world's population. Over 80% of Canadians eat Kraft Dinner, and on average, each Canadian consumes more than three boxes of the shelf-stable meal every year.
The importance of Kraft Dinner in Canada
Maple syrup may be the food most strongly associated with Canada (the country even has a strategic maple syrup reserve), but Kraft Dinner arguably comes in a close second. The cheesy shelf-stable pasta has been dubbed Canada's unofficial national dish, and it's a critical part of Canada's cultural canon. Kraft Dinner is a favorite yet surprisingly delicious struggle meal for many Canadians, and brings up nostalgic memories for diners across the country. Plus, like any good iconic food, Canadians engage in a heated but good-natured national debate over Kraft Dinner — some won't eat it unless it's smothered with ketchup, while others insist it's best without the controversial tomato-based condiment.
It's worth noting that, while Kraft Dinner isn't a uniquely Canadian must-try food, the convenient meal does taste different (and some would say better) in the Great White North. In addition to special packaging (the Canadian version comes emblazoned with a snazzy "KD" logo), the cheese sauce in Canadian Kraft Dinner includes cheddar cheese and butter, two ingredients notably absent from the American version. If you're looking to improve the flavor of American Kraft mac and cheese, consider giving your boxed mac restaurant-style flavor with a simple step.