11 Popular Brands Mars Inc. Actually Owns

A company called "Mars Inc." may sound like something out of the Golden Age of Science Fiction, but it's actually a candy company — one that happens to be among the largest companies in America. Founded by one Frank C. Mars in 1911, the company first saw success with the introduction of the Milky Way, a classic candy bar that's as popular as ever. Today, Mars owns all sorts of brands, candy and non-candy alike; some of which may surprise you.

If you know anything about candy, you probably know that Mars is behind such sweet luminaries as M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix. Thanks to its acquisitions of Wrigley and Kellanova, it now has all sorts of different candy aisle titans under its umbrella and a few heavy hitters in the cereal aisle, too. Just like fellow food conglomerate Nestlé, Mars plays a terrific game of mergers and acquisitions, and its portfolio runs deep. (We're not even going to talk about the pet food brands Mars owns, like Iams and Pedigree, instead focusing on human food.)