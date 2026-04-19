You Rarely See Canned Water In Stores — What's The Deal With That?

Canned water may be more expensive and less convenient than plastic-bottled H2O, but it does have some things going for it. While cans are far from perfect (16-ounce aluminum cans actually have a larger carbon footprint than similar-sized single-use plastic water bottles), they are easier to recycle and generally more sustainable compared to single-use plastic bottles. Plus, canned water tends to be more durable and has a longer shelf life than its plastic-bottled counterpart.

Cans also have a leg up when it comes to flavor (yes, water tastes different depending on what you drink it from). While not all bottled water is created equal, plastic bottles can leach unpleasant compounds into the water, resulting in a less-than-appetizing chemical aftertaste. Canned waters (and other canned beverages), in contrast, typically come with a polymer lining that prevents the liquid from taking on a metallic flavor. Of course, taste is subjective and highly personal, but many avid packaged H2O consumers find that canned water tastes superior to the bottled version.

Canned and bottled water both have pros and cons when it comes to sustainability, price, taste, and convenience. However, bottled water is clearly far more popular than canned H2O, at least for now. The good news is, if you're looking for the most eco-friendly and cost-effective way to stay hydrated on the go, the winner is crystal clear: the ever-expanding universe of reusable water bottles.