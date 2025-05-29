What Is The Most Consumed Beverage In The World?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you had to guess, what drink would you say is the most popular drink in the world? Would it be coffee? Everyone needs their daily caffeine jolt, after all. Would you say beer? It's been around since the ancient Egyptians and sales don't seem to have slipped much since then. Could it be Coke? After ditching the cocaine it once contained, this soda's gone on to conquer the world. Surprise, the beverage on everyone's lips (and down their throats) is water. It accounts for over half of the planet's liquid consumption.

You'd be justified in thinking, "Boo, trick question." Water really is too obvious of an answer. For one thing, it's free in some parts of the world unless you absolutely have to have one of the pricier types of water sold at the grocery store. You know, the fancy kind that's enhanced with alkaline, electrolytes, gold flakes, or whatever else they're putting in the stuff these days. Another reason water's so ubiquitous is you usually need it to make things, from Kool-Aid to soup.

Even so, water does have its issues. Water pollution has been a thing ever since the first animal pooped by a riverbank. These days, there are additional complications like cities with lead pipes. (Thank you, century-old city planners in Milwaukee, for making my days a sorcerer's apprentice-like round of constantly emptying and refilling my water pitcher.) Despite these issues, there really is no replacement for water as a low-cost, ultra-hydrating drink that's good for pets and people alike and recommended by 100% of aquatic creatures.