Why The Confederate Pharmacist Who Invented Coca-Cola Put Cocaine In It

It's a fun yet familiar fact that Coca-Cola, one of America's oldest soft drinks, contained actual cocaine in it until 1904. Dr. John Stith Pemberton was the entrepreneurial pharmacist who dreamed up the combination of cocaine and a sweet drink, but he certainly wasn't the first medical professional to promote it. In the late 19th century, cocaine was widely used in medicinal tonics and patent medicines, as it was thought to have pain-relieving and mood-enhancing properties. Dr. Pemberton was one of those who believed the hype. Like many Civil War veterans, Pemberton was wounded severely during the war and developed an addiction to morphine to help with his persistent pain. Desperate for relief, he and many others ended up replacing their morphine addiction with another drug: cocaine.

As a pharmacist, Pemberton was always on the lookout for marketable pain relievers, which is how he discovered Vin Mariani, a "coca wine" developed by a French chemist. Its testimonials and endorsements ranged from the Pope to Ulysses S. Grant to Thomas Edison. Pemberton was inspired. In his Georgia pharmacy, he concocted his own take on the cure-all drink, calling it "Pemberton's French Wine Coca." The pharmacist also threw in the extra ingredient of the African kola nut for a caffeinated boost. All was going swimmingly until Atlanta introduced temperance laws in 1886, thereby banning all alcohol. Pemberton was in need of a new recipe, but he was determined to keep the addictive coca leaf in.