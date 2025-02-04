What Is The Oldest Soft Drink In America?

The late 19th century was, in some ways, the golden age of soda. It was during this time that many soda companies that are still around today got their start. Coca-Cola debuted in May of 1886. Dr Pepper was released just a year prior, in 1885. But neither of these well-known soda companies are the oldest soft drink in the U.S. No, that honor belongs to a smaller brand named Vernors – Vernors Ginger Ale, to be exact — and the bright green bottles of pop are still sold in grocery stores today. (Though the oldest soda brand in the world still preceded Vernors by about 80 years.)

Vernors soda was created more than a century and a half ago in Detroit, Michigan by James Vernor, a pharmacist who operated a small drug store. There are conflicting legends about the exact creation of America's first soft drink. One story goes that Vernor aimed to get ahead of the ginger root trend of the 1860s by creating a "refreshing" drink, but before he could complete his creation, Vernor enlisted to fight in the Civil War, leaving his creation in a wooden barrel at home. When he returned, he discovered that mellowing out the ginger drink in a wooden barrel was the secret to success. Another report of the soft drink's creation claims that Vernor's father was the one to invent the formula, not Vernor himself, and it was created after the war ended.