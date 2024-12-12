The World's First Soda Brand Is Still Around Today

Soda has evolved vastly over the past few centuries and there are now many places around the world where people absolutely adore carbonated beverages. From plain old original Coca-Cola to holiday-themed soda, fizzy drinks seem to come in all forms. While many point to the late 19th century as the beginning of soda, with the arrival of Coca-Cola in 1886 and the transformation of Brad's Drink into Pepsi-Cola in 1898, the soda industry was actually well underway before these two significant dates.

Long before there was Coca-Cola, there was soda water. The origins of carbonated beverages like Pepsi, Coke, and Sprite and the story of sparkling waters and seltzers are effectively one and the same. In fact, the longest-lasting soda brand started life selling seltzer and remains a household name across the world today, although the products have gone through many changes since the brand's conception. Schweppes, which is now best known for its ginger ale and tonic water, was invented by Jacob Schweppe in 1783 and marked the first time in history that water was carbonated and sold to the masses.