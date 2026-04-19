Lidl Vs Aldi — Which Has The Best Food Bargains?

From a global perspective, these two German grocery chains are joined at the hip. They both have a similar color scheme, both are known for discount grocery shopping, and there's literally only one letter separating their names. But look a little closer, and there are differences. Lidl, for example, didn't arrive in the U.S. until 2017, whereas Aldi opened its first American store way back in 1976, in Iowa.

To be fair, they both expanded out of Germany and into Europe — specifically the U.K. and Ireland — around the same time in the 1990s. Regardless of trajectory, today, the retailers find themselves as huge multinational corporations, reaping hundreds of billions of dollars every year. And each of them has made a significant footprint on the American market.

With all that said, it's naturally time for a showdown. Which of these two titans offers the best deals to customers? Which of the Deutschland dynamos can save you the most money? While prices can vary based on your location, and are subject to change, we still found a heavyweight battle over what are admittedly some pretty lightweight items. Let's see who has the best food bargains between Lidl and Aldi.