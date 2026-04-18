Which Has Better Boneless Fried Chicken: KFC, Chick-Fil-A Or Popeyes?

There are a few dishes that, in my experience, are indicative of a restaurant's overall quality. One of these is chicken tenders. Some of the fast food chains offering chicken tenders have been around for almost a hundred years, like KFC (formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken). Others are a little younger, like Popeyes, which opened in 1972.

But when it comes to staying power on the chicken scene, age is just a number. The restaurants that stay on top can thank their individual recipes. Few boast more iconic recipes than KFC, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A, and we decided to put all three to the test to see which one comes out on top.

With my discerning palate, I focused on a variety of factors, from taste to greasiness. Surprisingly, not a single option was bad. In fact, all of them were good, even if each chain did have its drawbacks. Let's compare KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes to see how each of their chicken tenders stacks up.