Which Has Better Boneless Fried Chicken: KFC, Chick-Fil-A Or Popeyes?
There are a few dishes that, in my experience, are indicative of a restaurant's overall quality. One of these is chicken tenders. Some of the fast food chains offering chicken tenders have been around for almost a hundred years, like KFC (formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken). Others are a little younger, like Popeyes, which opened in 1972.
But when it comes to staying power on the chicken scene, age is just a number. The restaurants that stay on top can thank their individual recipes. Few boast more iconic recipes than KFC, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A, and we decided to put all three to the test to see which one comes out on top.
With my discerning palate, I focused on a variety of factors, from taste to greasiness. Surprisingly, not a single option was bad. In fact, all of them were good, even if each chain did have its drawbacks. Let's compare KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes to see how each of their chicken tenders stacks up.
Methodology
My love of fast food can partially be traced back to chicken. I've loved McDonald's McNuggets since their widespread American introduction in 1983. I still love them, despite their divisive reputation. But nuggets have grown up over the past few years, turning into tenders, a finger food trend that has expanded into many fast casual and drive-thrus across the country.
For this list, I only tested three chicken restaurants: KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes. I used three different mobile delivery apps at the same time so I could test them hot. My home is very close to these franchises, so everything arrived warm, the perfect temperature for tasting.
I tasted each chain's chicken while it was hot and without any dipping sauce, so I could limit my reviews to the flavor of the meat and its seasoning. Furthermore, to be fair, I only sampled each company's original recipes instead of ordering my adventurous varieties. My opinion is based on each factor listed below, potentially tinged with a touch of nostalgia since these restaurants have been around for a while.
Convenience
I live in an up-and-coming part of Metro Phoenix that is only just beginning its economic growth. We just got our first Home Depot about four years ago and an Arby's in late 2025. Thankfully, Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A are all nearby, but that might not be true for some people. Furthermore, some food delivery apps won't deliver your order if a restaurant is too far away.
However, the three restaurants listed above have many U.S. locations. KFC has the most by far. Currently with over 3,900 locations, it's likely there might be a KFC near you, or at least within reasonable driving distance. Those numbers go down if you're hankering for Chick-fil-A. The chain has over 3,200 locations. Similarly, Popeyes has around 3,200 locations in the U.S. I'm grateful that where I live has these three restaurants in close proximity to each other. There's nothing worse than getting cold chicken, whether you ordered it personally at the drive-thru or spent the extra money, including tip, on delivery.
For everyone else, Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A have excellent availability. With each chain having thousands of restaurants across the country, there's a high probability of hot delivery. For those like me who don't want a physical hand-off, contactless delivery is also available on most popular food delivery apps.
Piece size
I'm fairly certain a person could fill up on any of these brands with a single three-piece meal. Add a few sides and a beverage, and you've got a satisfying lunch or dinner. That said, although the size variations differ between KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes, there is still enough food to satiate most appetites.
Chick-fil-A has the smallest portions. However, it also uses forced perspective to make its chicken seem bigger. For the three-piece meal, the tenders come in a small box. I experienced an optical illusion as the portions were underwhelming in size compared to the other two offerings. Next up in size are the KFC strips. They are about the length of a large finger and a little thicker, and they don't use visual trickery to scale up the size by putting them in a small box. It makes you feel like you're getting what you pay for.
The largest of the tenders comes from Popeyes. Its strips are long, narrow, and about an inch in thickness under all the flakiness. I really liked how big they were; it made it seem like real value for the price, not to mention a sense that my hunger would be satisfied without feeling like I was going to be stuffed.
Crispiness
Anyone who loves fried chicken might tell you the best part is the crispy coating made from a signature batter. That batter is like the secret sauce. Just ask KFC, which has touted its secret 11 herbs and spices for decades. Additionally, the batter is key to a crispy coating, which, depending on your preferences, is the most satisfying part. This also applies to chicken tenders fried in the same batter.
Even though KFC might have the most famous recipe, it's actually Popeyes that leads the pack in crunchy fried chicken. It's actually amazing how much crunch there is in one bite. What's more, most of the fried coating stays just as crackly from the first bite to the last. It could be because Popeyes fries up its chicken in beef tallow for extra flavor.
Next is Chick-fil-A. It's not as textured as Popeyes', but it's decent. The crunch is slightly less bombastic, but you have to give the chain credit for at least attempting a crispy skin. Lastly, and surprisingly, KFC gets low marks for crispiness. In fact, there's no crunch at all. That might be because I was eating the Original Recipe version, which feels more like soft breading than a hard outer shell. The eatery does have an Extra Crispy recipe, but KFC doesn't offer that option for its tenders.
Juiciness
If fried chicken is first ranked by its crispness, then it's the juiciness that comes second. Too overcooked, and the chicken becomes dry inside, resulting in tough, chewy meat that rarely leads to a second helping. The good news is that KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes all have some juicy chicken tenders, even if some are juicier than others.
I found that Popeyes had the juicier portions. Even though its tenders are loaded with crispiness, the inside is juicy and tender. Coupled with its craveable fried outer layer, it makes for a delicious mix. KFC was the second-best as far as moist meat goes. The juices aren't exactly visible, but your teeth will sink through them like butter. I found that its tenders made for a softer chew, and that wasn't a bad thing. Even though they weren't as juicy as Popeyes, the softness made up for it.
Last is Chick-fil-A. These were very tasty strips, but the chicken was a bit drier than the others. There's a slight resistance when you bite into them, almost like taking a bite of pork loin. That's not to say they were too dry, but compared to the rest, the toothsome factor is a bit higher.
Greasiness
KFC is known for the phrase "finger lickin' good," and that's because of the fry oil. I always anticipate a greasy chicken, so if I order it, I always ask for extra napkins. Tenders are fried up in the same way, and it stands to reason they could be overly oily, too.
Chick-fil-A left the most grease on the napkin, but it's not like the tenders were dripping wet. You can't really taste the oil, so it wasn't a problem. It also had the most oil-stained takeout box. Perhaps not surprisingly, KFC had the next greasiest crust. Even though its slogan alludes to a messy finger food, it never required more than a second napkin.
Popeyes had the least amount of grease. That was a surprise, too, because of all the thick, crispy flakes encrusted on the surface. I blotted the tender on a clean napkin, and it only left a few tiny grease spots.
Seasoning
Two of the biggest secret recipes in food and drink history are Dr Pepper and KFC's Original Recipe seasoning. Yes, there are dupes out there that you can find online, and, yes, we know there are 11 herbs and spices. Beyond that, it's a mystery.
KFC's Original Recipe is still delicious. It's very salty, but the other spices come through all at once, giving it a balanced savory taste that reminds me of family bucket dinners decades ago. It's not too rich and mixes well with the flavor of the chicken skin. Popeyes' classic recipe isn't as spicy as you might think, considering every piece is seasoned with Louisiana herbs and spices. In fact, I didn't feel any heat at all. None of these chains makes its ingredients public, but what I did taste was a dash of garlic powder and buttermilk. It all comes together very nicely.
On the blander side of things is Chick-fil-A. I didn't taste a whole lot of spices, and there wasn't any zing. However, that didn't matter. Obviously, they added some seasoning, and it was also a little sweet. I tasted a bit of garlic powder and pepper. Overall, this is a good strip for those who don't want a lot of fanfare.
Flavor options
I really like a variety of flavors when it comes to chicken tenders or boneless chicken wings. Places like Buffalo Wild Wings or Wing Stop have cornered the market on variety, which doesn't hold true for KFC, Chick-fil-A, and KFC. To be fair, I only tried the original recipes at each restaurant, but none of these fast food places offer a particularly wide variety of choices. Unless you consider their fast food dipping sauces, but that feels a lot like do-it-yourself dining.
Chick-fil-A only has its original flavor tenders, which it calls Chick-n-Strips. It does offer a spicy chicken sandwich on its entree menu, but that variation is not offered for tenders. KFC isn't keen on variety either. It only offers its strips in Original Recipe. I was a little disappointed because the company is famous for its Extra Crispy recipe. Also, it offers Hot & Spicy bone-in wings. Adding similar spice to its tenders might provide an appetizing glow-up, especially when the chain clearly already has the seasoning at hand. And finally, Popeyes has three chicken tender options: classic, spicy, or blackened. Blackened chicken is breading-free, seasoned, and fried.
Signature flavor
KFC's Original Recipe probably has the most recognized signature flavor. It's robust and bold, and you can literally see the seasoning on the crust of the chicken. Of course, the recipe is a secret, but if you have a good palate, you can recognize garlic powder and a hint of paprika. It's a delicious family favorite that has survived for almost a hundred years.
Popeyes signature flavored tenders give you a nice, even flavor. Exactly what's in its signature flavor is under wraps. I tasted a little cayenne pepper, garlic, and maybe a pinch of paprika. The flavor is not quite as distinctive as KFC's, but it's definitely got that Cajun feel.
Lastly, Chick-fil-A's signature flavor for its tenders doesn't stray far from the conventional. It has a distinctive creamy feel that's salty and a little bit sweet. But I don't think Chick-fil-A is trying to prove anything with its recipe; it gets more props for the texture and softness of its chicken than its vaunted ingredients list.
Pricing
In this economy, everyone could use a good deal. Unfortunately, chicken tenders have started to creep towards luxury item status, considering how much they cost nowadays. They might not break the bank, but the price tags do seem a bit extravagant when you consider what you're getting. The exact prices can vary, but Popeyes came in as the most expensive for this taste test at $7.99 for its three-piece Signature Chicken solo option. Despite the price, I feel like this offers the best value. Popeyes has the biggest tenders on this list, and they're worth their weight in gold for the massive amount of fried, seasoned batter they put on them.
At KFC, I got my tenders à la carte. I spent $2.49 per strip, which for three came out to $7.47. It's not much less than Popeyes, but you're getting that delicious Original Recipe in a manageable serving. However, the tenders I got weren't very big, so I feel the pricing is a bit excessive. There is also a KFC combo meal with three tenders, a choice of side, and a soft drink for around $11. You can get a meal with more than three tenders; of course, the prices are adjusted accordingly.
Chick-fil-A has the least expensive option, coming in at $5.89 for its three-count Chick-n-Strips. In comparison to KFC and Popeyes, these were the smallest portions and not as flavorful. Still, they weren't awful, and since they're so affordable, you might not feel the sting when treating yourself.
Nutrition
Fast food gets a bad rap for being unhealthy, and some of that is warranted, but chicken tenders might be your saving grace. I'm not saying they're a healthy option — there are obviously much healthier dishes out there — but, perhaps omitting the high sodium content, tenders aren't as bad as you might think.
Chick-fil-A comes out on top calorie-wise, clocking in at only 310 calories per order for all three strips. It's lower in sodium at 870 milligrams and 14 grams of fat. Popeyes packs slightly more calories into its chicken, with 390 calories for three strips. There's significantly more salt here, with 1,700 milligrams of sodium. Each serving also contains 19 grams of fat.
KFC has the most calories for three of its Original Recipe tenders. Eating three of these will add 510 calories in total to your daily intake. However, the chicken is not quite as salty as Popeyes, with 1,200 milligrams of sodium and 18 grams of fat.
Final Verdict
KFC, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A are just three of the many fast food places that offer chicken tenders. But when you consider that chicken is the main draw for those three restaurants, you have to wonder if they can do tenders as well as their other chicken menu items.
Surprisingly, all of them were delicious in their own way. But I found each had a few drawbacks. Whether that was a lack of crispiness, being a bit dry, or loaded with sodium, there wasn't that big of a difference, good or bad, in quality to call one out over the others. KFC was big on flavor, while Popeyes had a crunch you could probably hear in the next room. Although Chick-fil-A was a bit bland, it was still tasty and got good marks for being the healthiest.
All in all, there is no clear winner, although I think KFC's Original Recipe tenders pull out in front, but only by a smidge. That's because the chain's been around for so long, getting points for a recipe that's stood the test of time, which adds to the nostalgia factor. I also discovered that chicken tenders aren't just for kids anymore; they're more sophisticated today than ever. The fast food of today isn't afraid to experiment with flavor profiles and innovative recipes, making feel-good comfort foods into culinary creativity.