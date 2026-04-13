Dr Pepper Heard Your Complaints — This Fan-Favorite Flavor Is Finally Back

Dr Pepper fans, a former limited-time flavor is returning to shelves after two years, and it involves a taste of the tropics. Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is back in 12-ounce cans starting today, April 13, until July 31, just in time to sate your spring and summertime thirst.

This drink, which originally debuted in the summer of 2024, is available in both classic and Zero Sugar versions, and you should be able to find them at your usual big retailers like Target, Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon. A 12-pack will run you $11.99. Chances are stores will stock it in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled at your local supermarket.

The complex combination of 23 secret flavors in Dr. Pepper apparently meshes well with the mellow island vibes of coconut and cream. Fans on social media have been calling for it to be a permanent flavor, saying enthusiastic things like, "Yassss im so excited for this! Make it a permanent flavor please!" But so far, that's unlikely, considering there is a hard stop to this particular run.