Yes, You Can Order LongHorn's Parmesan Crusted Water (But We Really Hope You Don't)
It never ceases to amaze me how people will take perfectly good food and deliberately use it to create crimes against cuisine. The social media trend that turned beloved characters into edible nightmares is a splendid example of folks who should find a more constructive hobby, preferably one that doesn't waste food. Still, it's one thing when a content creator hungry for clicks does something outrageously offensive to food. It's quite another when restaurants start getting in on the action.
Sadly, that's exactly what LongHorn Steakhouse has decided to do with its Parmesan-crusted water. No double-take needed: You read that correctly. The restaurant known for serving up delicious steaks is now topping glasses of water with an obnoxious amount of crispy Parmesan cheese. The drink almost looks rabid; foaming at the mouth like an infected beast. Check out this beverage abomination for yourself:
@lalunahermosa.333
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That's the kind of disturbing image you can't unsee no matter how badly you want the unsightly vision abolished from your brain. It's unclear whether the person who ordered it actually tried it, and honestly, I wouldn't blame them if they didn't. As far as anyone knows, this might have simply been a double-dog dare gone wrong. For a fee, LongHorn will add Parmesan crust to just about any meat on the menu, which seems to me like a much more appropriate way to enjoy crusty cheese than using it to flavor your water.
LongHorn will Parmesan crust just about anything
There's an obvious gross factor radiating from a Parmesan-crusted water, as doing this to life-giving liquid is an affront to both precious H2O and delicious, salty cheese. Neither is going to complement the other, and the combo might put you off water and Parmesan altogether. Thankfully, for those who have to get their Parmesan fix, you can add the crusted cheese to nearly any dish the restaurant makes. A contributor for The Takeout tested that premise by putting it atop various menu options and they had glowing reviews for all but one (evidently crispy Brussels sprouts are a tasty culinary achievement all on their own). Chicken, steak, mushrooms — the world's your Parmesan-laden oyster at LongHorn.
Near my neck of the woods, adding a Parmesan crust to a dish will set customers back a reasonable $2.49. That price may vary in other regions, as may the willingness of LongHorn staff members to add it to something that truly doesn't need it. Depending on who's working on any given night, they might deem a request to add it to water or some other, equally inappropriate vessel for crusty cheese a bridge too far. Still, judging from the fact that a glass of water isn't off the table in at least one LongHorn Steakhouse location, I'm guessing they're happy to take your $2.49 to the bank and let you deal with the fallout from a dish that really, really didn't call for crispy cheese.