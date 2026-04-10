Yes, You Can Order LongHorn's Parmesan Crusted Water (But We Really Hope You Don't)

It never ceases to amaze me how people will take perfectly good food and deliberately use it to create crimes against cuisine. The social media trend that turned beloved characters into edible nightmares is a splendid example of folks who should find a more constructive hobby, preferably one that doesn't waste food. Still, it's one thing when a content creator hungry for clicks does something outrageously offensive to food. It's quite another when restaurants start getting in on the action.

Sadly, that's exactly what LongHorn Steakhouse has decided to do with its Parmesan-crusted water. No double-take needed: You read that correctly. The restaurant known for serving up delicious steaks is now topping glasses of water with an obnoxious amount of crispy Parmesan cheese. The drink almost looks rabid; foaming at the mouth like an infected beast. Check out this beverage abomination for yourself:

That's the kind of disturbing image you can't unsee no matter how badly you want the unsightly vision abolished from your brain. It's unclear whether the person who ordered it actually tried it, and honestly, I wouldn't blame them if they didn't. As far as anyone knows, this might have simply been a double-dog dare gone wrong. For a fee, LongHorn will add Parmesan crust to just about any meat on the menu, which seems to me like a much more appropriate way to enjoy crusty cheese than using it to flavor your water.