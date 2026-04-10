Lenox Drops 3 New Spice Village Sets Just In Time To Complete Your Mother's Collection

The kitchen isn't just a room where gastronomic magic happens in many households. All those savory dinners and delicious egg-based desserts turn out spectacular because they were cooked with love. The visual aesthetics decorating your galley turn a utilitarian workspace into a culinary temple of joy, and I think most of us know that if anyone is an expert at creating a comforting space for cooking, it's mom.

With Mother's Day about a month away, now's the perfect time to show the matriarch in your life that you appreciate all the home cooking you've enjoyed over the years. If contributing to her kitchen's homey optics sounds like the ideal way to express your gratitude, the latest drop from Lenox might be just what you're looking for. The company has teamed up with spice behemoth McCormick to offer folks a set of gourmet seasonings accompanied by miniature, hand-painted porcelain buildings that, together, create a small spice village. It's like an adorable little seasoning community waiting at the ready to elevate cuisine at a moment's notice.

Lenox is offering three-, six-, and nine-piece sets of these cute spice houses, each one accompanied by a jar of the seasoning it's meant to hold. The smallest set, priced at $57.64, comes with garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano. Lenox's six-piece village features thyme, sage, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon, and mustard powder, and goes for $117.18. The largest set (the entire village) costs $149.99 and comes with all the spices previously listed. If your mom has been beautifying her kitchen for as long as you can remember, she may be particularly interested in these porcelain houses because she might already have some lying around.