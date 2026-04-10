Lenox Drops 3 New Spice Village Sets Just In Time To Complete Your Mother's Collection
The kitchen isn't just a room where gastronomic magic happens in many households. All those savory dinners and delicious egg-based desserts turn out spectacular because they were cooked with love. The visual aesthetics decorating your galley turn a utilitarian workspace into a culinary temple of joy, and I think most of us know that if anyone is an expert at creating a comforting space for cooking, it's mom.
With Mother's Day about a month away, now's the perfect time to show the matriarch in your life that you appreciate all the home cooking you've enjoyed over the years. If contributing to her kitchen's homey optics sounds like the ideal way to express your gratitude, the latest drop from Lenox might be just what you're looking for. The company has teamed up with spice behemoth McCormick to offer folks a set of gourmet seasonings accompanied by miniature, hand-painted porcelain buildings that, together, create a small spice village. It's like an adorable little seasoning community waiting at the ready to elevate cuisine at a moment's notice.
Lenox is offering three-, six-, and nine-piece sets of these cute spice houses, each one accompanied by a jar of the seasoning it's meant to hold. The smallest set, priced at $57.64, comes with garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano. Lenox's six-piece village features thyme, sage, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon, and mustard powder, and goes for $117.18. The largest set (the entire village) costs $149.99 and comes with all the spices previously listed. If your mom has been beautifying her kitchen for as long as you can remember, she may be particularly interested in these porcelain houses because she might already have some lying around.
A spice village where functionality meets charm
This is actually the second edition of Lenox's spice village pieces — the first ones were released back in 1989. If Mom has been assembling her kitchen nirvana for decades, she may already have some of these lovable houses storing her garlic powder and oregano. Now you can complete her set by gifting her any that she missed out on back when they were first released (or replace the one you broke as a child).
The Lenox spice village sets are a great way to liven up the kitchen, but they offer more than just aesthetics. The labels are clear and easy to read while the houses each look unique, making finding the perfect spices for pizza-flavored potato chips a cinch. More importantly, they will help ensure seasonings remain fresher for longer. Spices do need to be thrown out once they've passed their prime, but the Lenox spice village houses are fashioned with a rubber gasket on the lid that helps keep air from reaching the inside; protecting those precious ingredients from spoiling prematurely.
Eventually, the spice village will need to be refilled, but you're not locked into buying more gourmet McCormick seasonings just because they came with the set. If you're looking for something a tad more affordable, you can pick up some cheaper spices from the Dollar Store. They will look just as good in the porcelain houses. And because Mom cooks with love, no one will know the difference while enjoying her cuisine and company at the dinner table.