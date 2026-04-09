Burger King Is Coming For White Castle's Niche With New Slider Packs (But There's A Catch)
You'd normally only associate the word "sliders" with White Castle or the Southeastern chain, Krystal (Elvis' favorite), but it turns out a King's coming to snatch yet another throne. A Burger King, that is. Burger King is about to start testing sliders, but only in two cities right now — Portland, Oregon and Columbus, Ohio. As of now, they'll be sold from April 14 through May 4, and there'll be three types available.
One will be a Bacon and Cheese slider with a flame-grilled burger patty, bacon, and American cheese along with a tangy burger aioli. The Deluxe Slider's got a more traditional burger feel with a patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and that same tangy aioli. The Steakhouse Bacon Slider will have the patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and peppercorn sauce. All three sliders will be served on a soft and buttery slider bun. You'll be able to get them in a two-pack or a six-pack, and yes, you'll also be able to mix and match.
Burger King has sold sliders in the past
Although it's been a while, Burger King has been known to dabble in the slider arena before. The first time Burger King sliders made an appearance was in 1987 under the name "Burger Bundles," which featured 1-ounce patties. I'm old enough to remember the newer iteration, Burger Shots, which were a similar concept. Those were available in the late '00s with the option of a two- or six-pack, and they were dressed with a simple set of condiments; ketchup, mustard, and pickles. (I recall they were unremarkable, but fine.)
These days, people tend to prefer a few more bells and whistles, so the updated version makes sense. Plus, with the advent of GLP-1 medication like Ozempic and Mounjaro (which Gordon Ramsay has strong opinions about), some people's appetites have changed; preferring smaller portions overall. With items like McDonald's Snack Wraps having returned, Burger King might be taking advantage of nostalgia and trimmed down appetites by keeping up with the times while taking a look in the rear view mirror.