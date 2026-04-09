Burger King Is Coming For White Castle's Niche With New Slider Packs (But There's A Catch)

You'd normally only associate the word "sliders" with White Castle or the Southeastern chain, Krystal (Elvis' favorite), but it turns out a King's coming to snatch yet another throne. A Burger King, that is. Burger King is about to start testing sliders, but only in two cities right now — Portland, Oregon and Columbus, Ohio. As of now, they'll be sold from April 14 through May 4, and there'll be three types available.

One will be a Bacon and Cheese slider with a flame-grilled burger patty, bacon, and American cheese along with a tangy burger aioli. The Deluxe Slider's got a more traditional burger feel with a patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and that same tangy aioli. The Steakhouse Bacon Slider will have the patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and peppercorn sauce. All three sliders will be served on a soft and buttery slider bun. You'll be able to get them in a two-pack or a six-pack, and yes, you'll also be able to mix and match.