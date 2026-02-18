The 'Stupid' Menu Trend Gordon Ramsay Is Sick Of Hearing About

In his interview with Tasting Table, Gordon Ramsay laid out specifically what he finds so offensive about the Mounjaro menu trend by describing his take on a proper dining experience. "Dining out and breaking bread is a celebration. It's a reconnection. It's a moment of no politics. It's a moment of neutral ground, having fun, catching up, and enjoying," he said. In other words, it's the time and place to leave your troubles at the door and create lasting memories with loved ones around the one great unifier: food. "To supplement those menus with tasting menus that are Mounjaro-kitted out for small portions, I find it embarrassing."

However, as is often the case, not everybody feels the same way about the Mounjaro menu trend as the opinionated chef that many have come to know and love. Some folks are grateful to see smaller portions of food being served, as it limits temptations. Even if someone as credentialed as Ramsay disagrees with the notion, you can't blame chefs and restaurant owners for trying to keep customers coming in the doors while they aren't dining out as much as they used to. Despite Ramsay's fierce opposition to the "stupid" trend, even some Michelin-starred chefs are now getting in on it, signaling that Mounjaro menus might be around for a while.

