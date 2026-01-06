Gordon Ramsay's Most Popular Restaurants, Ranked By Customer Reviews
Gordon Ramsay is known for being meticulous in the kitchen. If you do something he doesn't like on the cook's line, he may put your head between two slices of bread, making you an idiot sandwich, as he did to Big Brother's Julie Chen in a self-deprecating bit for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2015. That may have been a skit, but anyone who has watched his many cooking reality shows knows Ramsay is passionate about his craft and often gets hot under the collar, hurling insults to budding chefs who have never touched a spatula.
Although many chefs are fed up with Ramsay's antics, the internet also makes turnabout fair play, putting the chef and his fleet of global restaurants in the hot seat. Gordon Ramsay owns nearly 90 restaurants worldwide, meaning he has built himself a culinary empire. But does he rule supreme? We will rank some of his most popular restaurants from worst to best to see which are heavenly and which belong in Hell's Kitchen. For this article, we based our findings on TripAdvisor's rankings, as the site is well-known for its wealth of contributions. We included venues that had over 500 customer reviews and an overall rating between one and five.
15. Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill - Las Vegas
Caesars Palace is considered the old part of Vegas now; one of the last remaining hotels and casinos that still stands as the city slowly modernizes around it. Within that building, which opened in 1966, is Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Interestingly, the historic hotel has a higher TripAdvisor rating than Ramsay's eatery. Currently, the grill has around 6,220 reviews and a 3.6 rating, so it looks like our celebrity chef is gambling with his reputation. The restaurant is considered mid-range, which seems perfect for people on a budget who want a celebrity chef experience.
Not all reviewers are thrilled, however. Several customers complain about overpriced meals, many of which are apparently served overcooked or undercooked. The restaurant is often crowded and hectic, meaning the service can be hit or miss. Conversely, some diners have a great time. One patron shares, "Gordon Ramsay Pub at Caesar's is where my taste buds ascended to a higher plane, guided by the divine intervention of braised short rib so tender it practically apologized for existing."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/gordon-ramsay-pub-and-grill/las-vegas
(702) 731-7410
3570 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
14. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips - Las Vegas
You'd expect a chef from the U.K. to rank much higher with this style of restaurant — Gordon Ramsay even uses curry powder to enhance his fish and chips. However, Las Vegas might not be the venue for such fare. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips gets one of the lowest scores on this list.
The one good thing about this Sin City fast casual eatery is that reservations aren't required. After reading some of the more than 1,800 reviews, however, you might have a few reservations of your own. But it's not all bad. The restaurant scores an overall rating of four (out of give) with many complaints stemming from poor seating, greasy fish, and overpricing. One reviewer on TripAdvisor says, "Took my wife to get a Fish and Chip Supper. It was disgusting and massively overpriced. Greasy chunks of fish shaped like nunchucks."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/fish-and-chips/locations/las-vegas
(702) 322-0529
The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
13. Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill - Mayfair, London
With just over 3,000 reviews on TripAdvisor, Gordon Ramsay's Bar & Grill in Mayfair appears very popular, but some customers are coming away with a less-than-great experience. It currently has a decent grade on TripAdvisor, but this popular London eatery might want to improve some of its standards. Its rating is only a four overall.
Donned with the Ramsay name, the restaurant welcomes many diners who seem to come with high hopes, which could be part of the issue. Some leave feeling let down, citing overpriced dishes and average service. Loud music is another point of contention. However, other customers share a different take after their visit. Several reviews praise the tender beef Wellington and unique sides like truffle mac and cheese. Other highlights include tomahawk steaks, sushi, and the wine list.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/gordon-ramsay-bar-grill/mayfair
+44 0207-495-2211
10-13 Grosvenor Sq, Mayfair, London, W1K 6JP, U.K.
12. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar - St. Paul's, London
If there's one thing you can say about Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, it's that they are nicely decorated. That might come from his experience on the reality show "Kitchen Nightmares," where the failing establishments he helps out get a remodel. His flair for design at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar – St. Paul is no exception.
Located in the City of London, the eatery falls into the pricier category, but it's not considered fine dining. It currently has over 3,600 reviews on TripAdvisor, averaging an aggregate score of four. The majority of unhappy reviewers complain about the service. "Food was very good but I do have to knock down the score due to poor table service," says one customer. "Our dessert plates sat finished on our table for absolutely ages and no staff came over to clear table or ask if we would like anything else. Felt like they had forgotten about us. Very disappointing." The volume of negative reviews about the service is probably why it doesn't rank higher, but despite that, many love the food and atmosphere.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/bread-street-kitchen/st-pauls
+44 0203-030-4050
10 Bread St, London, EC4M 9AJ, U.K.
11. Heddon Street Kitchen - London
One common thread we found among complaints regarding Gordon Ramsay's restaurants is the service. His Heddon Street Kitchen is no exception. Pricewise, it's considered mid-range dining. With over 3,500 reviews on TripAdvisor, it only gets a 4.1 score overall, which doesn't seem bad until you read some of the customer experiences. One comment on TripAdvisor says: "Rather drab interior, lack of atmosphere and very average food. Chose the Gordon Ramsay Fish and chips thinking it might be a bit different ... Had much better in a local pub."
Of course, every opinion is subjective, and for every person who leaves a negative review, there's one with a more positive take. "A lovely evening at Heddon Street Kitchen," another customer shares. "Lively atmosphere, warm welcome and a great meal ... truly fantastic service." Still, TripAdvisor shows that while the food may be underwhelming, the location is prime and the atmosphere is stylish.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/heddon-street-kitchen
+44 0207-592-1212
3-9 Heddon St, London, W1B 4BE, U.K.
10. Gordon Ramsay Steak - Las Vegas
Have you ever wanted to eat steak in Paris? You can, sort of. Gordon Ramsay's Steak is located in Las Vegas at the Paris Hotel & Casino — not the capital of France. However, you might want to prepare yourself for what to expect before making the trip. The restaurant has over 5,600 reviews and a 4.1 on TripAdvisor, but it's considered very pricey. If you chose the tasting menu at the time of this article's publication, it would set you back $200 per person.
TripAdvisor breaks down its restaurant reviews with other metrics, such as "service," "food," "value," and "atmosphere." This Ramsay eatery ranks reasonably in each category, although "value" is currently below a four. "The food and atmosphere were great," says one customer. "The wait staff was very attentive and the food was cooked to perfection ... It's a bit pricey but you pay for the experience."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/gordon-ramsay-steak/las-vegas
(877) 796-2096
3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89190
9. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen - Las Vegas
Most people in the U.S. are probably familiar with Gordon Ramsay for his reality show "Hell's Kitchen," a televised cooking competition where players are progressively eliminated. It's a spin-off of the British series, which put the celebrity chef on the map. But not everything you see on TV is real. If you thought our review of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas would be glowing, you may be in for a surprise. With a TripAdvisor score of 4.2 from around 3,750 reviews, it ranks higher than other restaurants, but you might expect its notoriety to earn it a top spot.
One customer comments, "What a disappointment it was. The place is a tacky combination of a gift shop and sports bar, just with a better decor. You enter and you are slammed with the view of T-Shirts and other junk for sale, which already spoils your mood." Meanwhile, another patron writes, "Superb. Great food in a good atmosphere and so not overpriced considering what you get. Treat yourself, you'll not regret it."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/hells-kitchen/locations/las-vegas
(702) 731-7373
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
8. Savoy Grill - London
One of the highest-priced of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, Savoy Grill is possibly his most iconic. It's a splurge for most, but for the rich and famous, it's probably just a normal night out. With over 6,600 TripAdvisor reviews and a score of 4.2, Savoy sits in the middle of popularity among fine diners. The dining room is inside the Savoy hotel, which is already decadent to begin with.
Many customers who book the restaurant share a great experience. Standouts for patrons include the opulent decor and high-end menu offerings like scallops and beef Wellington. However, one reviewer leaves a more nuanced opinion: "We are regular diners at iconic London restaurants ... and assumed The Savoy Grill would be on a par. The portions were very small and average in taste. Not quite up to the standards we usually experience elsewhere. However it was a lovely experience overall as the restaurant is beautiful in design with a nice atmosphere and all but 1 staff member were extremely pleasant and polite."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/savoy-grill
+44 0207-592-1600
Savoy Hotel, Strand, London, WC2R 0EZ, U.K.
7. Gordon Ramsay Burger - Las Vegas
Inside Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip seems like a perfect match for a celebrity chef restaurant, especially a burger joint. The mix of celebrity and fast casual dining is the spirit of the hotel and casino, and diners seem to enjoy the combination.
With over 12,700 reviews on TripAdvisor, Gordon Ramsay Burger has a ranking of 4.2, even higher than some of his fine-dining establishments. Maybe it's because of Gordon Ramsay's pro tips for making the best burgers. "This was by far the best burger I have ever eaten," writes one patron, "Try the Brunch burger! I don't think any burger would disappoint, but the brunch was exceptional!" Many negative reviews stem from diners feeling the dishes are overpriced. For example, another customer shares, "Burgers overcooked, dry bun, no flavor. Fries drowning in truffle oil, drinks outrageously priced. So disappointing."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/gordon-ramsay-burger/locations/planet-hollywood-las-vegas
(702) 785-5462
3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
6. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar - Singapore
It appears that Southeast Asia might be the place to go if you want a true Gordon Ramsay experience. With nearly 3,400 TripAdvisor reviews and a 4.4 rating, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Singapore has one of the highest spots on this list. The restaurant also boasts a Travelers' Choice badge on TripAdvisor. It's on the waterfront and serves traditional British food, including beef Wellington, fish and chips, and roasted vegetables. It's considered mid-range in pricing and serves brunch, lunch, and dinner.
One happy customer says that they had a great dining experience, "Food was sensational: ribeye steak, and truffle cannellini was amazing." The restaurant also prides itself on its selection of wines, and very few people have ranked their experience as one-star. Nevertheless, a less-impressed diner writes, "This is a restaurant that will be busy purely because of its name, but there are infinitely better restaurants in Singapore. This sadly, is a restaurant to avoid."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/bread-street-kitchen-singapore
+65 6688-5665
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 01-81, 2 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018972
5. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar - Dubai (Atlantis)
Dubai already has a reputation as a hotspot for the famous and wealthy. One of its options for dining is Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen. It's located on the farthest tip of the city's famous artificial island, Palm Jumeirah. People seem willing to take the hike to get there, as the restaurant has over 4,300 reviews on TripAdvisor and ranks at 4.4. This restaurant mirrors the style of the original one in London. The open warehouse aesthetic is modern with an industrial edge, but still looks soft and cozy.
One customer shares a glowing review: "I would for sure return back to this restaurant. The food and location were at a great area and it was relaxing. There was a lot of people and it was really fun." This is considered a mid-range restaurant in Dubai. Currently, its main entrees cost between 115 and 170 AED, or roughly $31 to $47.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/bread-street-kitchen-and-bar-dubai
+971 4-426-2000
Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai
4. Gordon Ramsay au Trianon - Versailles, France
Getting together with friends for a nice lunch to catch up or gossip is human nature. Doing it in an expensive restaurant makes it special. Doing it in a historic hotel like the Trianon Palace in Versailles is extraordinary. Built in 1910, the hotel is the perfect place for any kind of get-together. With over 900 reviews on TripAdvisor, Gordon Ramsay au Trianon, located inside the hotel, is almost like a trip back in time. Reviewers give the one-star Michelin restaurant a high overall ranking of 4.6.
"We had an absolutely wonderful time here," writes a satisfied diner, giving it five stars. "I think this was quite possibly the best meal of our lives, and the staff was friendly and very kind given our lack of knowledge of French dining. We had a wonderful wait staff, and the whole experience was top notch!" Out of the very few lower reviews, some patrons share that the ambiance has changed and become noisier since the restaurant's opening in 2008.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/au-trianon
+33 01-30-84-50-18
1 Blvd de la Reine, Versailles, 78000, France
3. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay - Chelsea, London
In 1998, Gordon Ramsay brought French cuisine to London at his own Chelsea eatery, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. It was awarded three Michelin stars in 2001 — which it still maintains today — placing it among Gordon Ramsay's many Michelin stars. The restaurant also boasts a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice. With nearly 3,500 reviews and a 4.6 rating, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is one of his highest-rated dining rooms among the site's critics.
Not every diner is swayed, however, and of the roughly 60 one-star reviews, one reads, "Bland and ordinary at ridiculous prices. Good now for ultra wealthy bucket list conscious tourists with no taste." Nevertheless, the majority of comments are overwhelmingly positive. One reviewer gives it five stars, saying, "As you would expect the restaurant is charming, the service impeccable and the food sublime, beautifully presented and stunning flavours. An amazing meal."
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/restaurant-gordon-ramsay
+44 0207-352-4441
68 Royal Hospital Rd, Chelsea, London, SW3 4HP, U.K.
2. Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay - London
Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay is another one of his popular restaurants with over 4,000 reviews on TripAdvisor and a near-perfect rating of 4.6. This restaurant is named after the Pomerol vineyard estate in Bordeaux. Its clientele range from the wealthy to those who want to splurge on a fine dining experience. Given the region, wine is an integral part of the dining experience.
"We had the set menu lunch which was stunning," one patron comments. "Every course was superbly presented and contained a magical mix of amazing flavours. The Salmon starter and Duck main were exquisite! Onto the service... superb, attentive and friendly. A class team who all work so well together. One of the best meals we have had in London." Pétrus is also considered one of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in London. Currently, a three-course meal — consisting of chicken, scallops, and roasted duck — only costs £60 before gratuity, or roughly $80.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/petrus
+44 0207-592-1609
1 Kinnerton St, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 8EA, U.K.
1. Le Pressoir d'Argent Gordon Ramsay - Bordeaux, France
For a place named Le Grand Hotel, it would stand to reason that any restaurant inside would be worthy of the name. Gordon Ramsay's Le Pressoir d'Argent fits the bill; translated, it means "the silver press." The luxury hotel opened in 1862 and continues to be a hotspot for the rich and famous. The question is, does Le Pressoir d'Argent build upon that reputation?
TripAdvisor seems to believe so. With over 700 reviews, it scores a near-perfect 4.7 score. Of the very few negative reviews, some customers mention that the dishes are underwhelming for the price. Nevertheless, the majority of diners rave about the two-Michelin-star restaurant. Highlights include the elegant plating, the friendly staff, and wine pairings done by the in-house sommelier. The warm and comfortable setting makes the perfect atmosphere for enjoying some of the restaurant's celebrated dishes, such as oysters, caviar, and lobster served with a tableside lobster press.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/le-pressoir-dargent
+33 05-57-30-43-42
Intercontinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hotel, 2-5 Place De La Comedie, 33000, Bordeaux, France
Methodology
Ranking Gordon Ramsay's most popular restaurants using TripAdvisor scores was quite easy. All it took was a little time, a web scraper tool, and Microsoft Excel. The scraper took specific data from TripAdvisor and converted it into an Excel spreadsheet. We honed the search down even further to only include restaurants with over 500 reviews. The results included the restaurant, the type of restaurant (fast casual, fine dining), and the TripAdvisor score (one to five). Based on that data, Excel created an ascending list, with restaurants ranked from worst to best. From there, we pored through recent customer reviews for each spot.
None of Ramsay's restaurants got a perfect score. Some were skewed by complaints regarding seating placement and last-minute reservation cancellations by the restaurant, which were not indicative of food quality or service but still influenced the overall ranking. All prices and scores are current at the time of publication.