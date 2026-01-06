Gordon Ramsay's Most Popular Restaurants, Ranked By Customer Reviews

Gordon Ramsay is known for being meticulous in the kitchen. If you do something he doesn't like on the cook's line, he may put your head between two slices of bread, making you an idiot sandwich, as he did to Big Brother's Julie Chen in a self-deprecating bit for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2015. That may have been a skit, but anyone who has watched his many cooking reality shows knows Ramsay is passionate about his craft and often gets hot under the collar, hurling insults to budding chefs who have never touched a spatula.

Although many chefs are fed up with Ramsay's antics, the internet also makes turnabout fair play, putting the chef and his fleet of global restaurants in the hot seat. Gordon Ramsay owns nearly 90 restaurants worldwide, meaning he has built himself a culinary empire. But does he rule supreme? We will rank some of his most popular restaurants from worst to best to see which are heavenly and which belong in Hell's Kitchen. For this article, we based our findings on TripAdvisor's rankings, as the site is well-known for its wealth of contributions. We included venues that had over 500 customer reviews and an overall rating between one and five.