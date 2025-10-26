Gordon Ramsay's Pro Tip For Making The Best Burgers Requires A Bit Of Patience

The waiting game begins before the burgers even hit the grill. You might have heard that steaks should rest or temper: Bringing the meat up to room temperature helps it cook evenly. According to Gordon Ramsay, the same goes for the juiciest burgers you've ever tasted. "Be smart with the temperature of those ingredients," he told Tasting Table. "Never cook a burger straight from the fridge; let it rest before."

That doesn't mean you should leave ground beef out for hours during a mid-summer barbecue, though. According to the USDA, meat should only stay unrefrigerated for two hours maximum and just one hour if temperatures are over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. You might want to err on the safe side with ground beef, too, since the grinding process means it is more likely to contain bacteria when compared to a whole cut of steak. Still, 20 or 30 minutes at room temperature is much more likely to benefit your burger than do any harm.

Pros like Gordon Ramsay know that different types of burgers require different methods. Ramsay shared his essential tips for making the perfect smash burger with The Takeout, and it's clear that they still require a bit of technique to keep them from going dry. Even though you press them flat, you still shouldn't move them around too much. If you get the timing wrong, they'll end up dry and flavorless, too. The lesson? If you want to make smash burgers, make smash burgers. If you want to make regular patties, make regular patties — and have enough patience to just let them be!

Static Media owns and operates both Tasting Table and The Takeout.

