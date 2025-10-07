Gordon Ramsay's Essential Tip For Making The Perfect Smash Burger

Any trend will have its fair share of haters. Smash burgers are no exception. Fans love the lacy edges, crisp crust, and complex flavor of the browned meat. Haters counter that smashing a burger is a surefire way to end up with dry, overcooked beef.

The haters have a point. Smash burgers can definitely be dry. But, as star chef Gordon Ramsay tells The Takeout in an exclusive interview, they don't have to be. According to Ramsay, it's all about technique. "You just have to be careful," he explains. "The essence of a smash burger is a caramelization instantly. Too many people cook the burger, then they smash it two minutes in ... It's late."

Ramsay says you should slam down your spatula as soon as the burger hits the heat. "When you smash that burger, it's got to be done instantly," he explains. The crust is the easy part: It's what's inside that counts. The goal, Ramsay says, is to caramelize the burger. "But then don't caramelize in a way that it turns it dry," he notes. You'll still get that crunchy crust, but crust is nothing without a soft, juicy center to provide flavor and textural contrast.