The Best Way To Make Mess-Free Grilled Cheese And Tomato Sandwiches

We all know that grilled cheese and tomato soup are an iconic pairing, but there's more than one way to combine these flavors together. If you're looking to branch out into something new while still retaining what's good about the old, adding tomato slices to your grilled cheese sandwich is an excellent option. The only trouble is, they tend to get messy. To find out how to properly prepare grilled cheese and tomato sandwiches, we spoke to culinary content creator Danny Huynh.

The trick, according to Huynh, is to broil the sandwich. "Broiling from the top can lead to less mess by not having to use as much butter to make the bread crispy," he said. "It can also help reduce the mess by not having to flip it as frequently." Not needing to flip the sandwich while cooking it in the pan helps keep the whole thing together, to be sure, but one of the problems with making a tomato grilled cheese is that it can get soggy due to the high water content of the tomato slices. Salting the tomatoes first helps, but Huynh's preferred prep method also addresses this.

"I'd begin by spreading butter on the outside of the bread before adding the cheese," he explained. "Next, I'd add thinly sliced tomatoes that have been patted dry to remove excess moisture. I'd cover the tomatoes with more cheese to prevent the bread from becoming soggy and then top it with the second slice of bread." Patting the tomatoes dry with a paper towel gives you a good shot at a crispy sandwich, while the second cheese layer acts as a barrier.