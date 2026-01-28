Give Grilled Cheese An Italian Upgrade With This Cheap Ingredient

The beauty of a grilled cheese is undeniable, and it's largely based on its simplicity. Two slices of bread, some cheese, butter (or mayo or olive oil), and a skillet are all you need for a sandwich of creamy, comforting delight. Even though a simple one can be wonderful, there are so many ways to make it even better. One way to jazz up grilled cheese into an Italian-inspired delicacy is to add in an inexpensive ingredient that's probably already in your pantry: jarred pasta sauce.

Given grilled cheese and tomato soup's iconic pairing, it shouldn't shock you to hear that another tomato-based product goes well with the dairy-filled sandwich. To make a pasta sauce-enhanced grilled cheese, just add a spoonful to the inside of your sandwich before griddling. The tangy touch of tomato blends into the gooey cheese, adding welcome notes of sweetness and acidity. You can use whatever your favorite store-bought pasta sauce may be, whether that's classic marinara or arrabbiata for a spicy kick.