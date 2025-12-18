The Tasty Frozen Bread That Makes Next-Level Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Is there ever a bad time for grilled cheese? Lunch, dinner, a midnight snack, even a particularly gooey breakfast — grilled cheese is always a good idea. While it's hard to go wrong with the classic three-ingredient formula of bread, butter, and cheese, there are ways to elevate this classic sandwich. For a real showstopper, take a look at your bread. Now, put it back in the bread box and replace it with slices of frozen garlic bread that will toast in the pan, and voila! You've got yourself garlic bread grilled cheese.
Garlic bread gives grilled cheese an extra-savory twist and bursts with flavor. While many cheeses work with garlic bread, the Italian flavors pair especially well with rich mozzarella. Sharp cheddar or melt-friendly cheeses like American slices also work well. Try adding a Parmesan crust to your grilled cheese for an extra layer of flavor.
Elevate your garlic bread grilled cheese with these tips
The whole appeal of using garlic bread slices in grilled cheese is that you're taking something already delicious (grilled cheese) and adding more flavor. There's no need to stop there. In between the garlic bread slices, add a bit of pesto alongside the cheese, or throw in a few fresh or sundried tomatoes. The acidity of the tomatoes will nicely balance the richness of the cheese and the garlic bread. Make your garlic bread grilled cheese a more filling meal by adding meat or hearty vegetables. Mushrooms and cheese are a classic pairing, as are garlic and mushrooms. For a meatier variation, consider adding bacon, which will provide smoke and additional crunch, or leftover chicken for a punch of protein.
To ensure your frozen garlic bread doesn't turn soggy, use the simple trick of slightly toasting both sides before constructing your sandwich. It's also a good idea to start with a cold skillet, since the temperature of your pan is key to the best garlic bread grilled cheese.