The Tasty Frozen Bread That Makes Next-Level Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Is there ever a bad time for grilled cheese? Lunch, dinner, a midnight snack, even a particularly gooey breakfast — grilled cheese is always a good idea. While it's hard to go wrong with the classic three-ingredient formula of bread, butter, and cheese, there are ways to elevate this classic sandwich. For a real showstopper, take a look at your bread. Now, put it back in the bread box and replace it with slices of frozen garlic bread that will toast in the pan, and voila! You've got yourself garlic bread grilled cheese.

Garlic bread gives grilled cheese an extra-savory twist and bursts with flavor. While many cheeses work with garlic bread, the Italian flavors pair especially well with rich mozzarella. Sharp cheddar or melt-friendly cheeses like American slices also work well. Try adding a Parmesan crust to your grilled cheese for an extra layer of flavor.