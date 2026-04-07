You Can't Order A Medium-Rare Burger At McDonald's And There's A Reason

If there's one thing you can count on when ordering a burger from McDonald's, it's consistency. Whether you're grabbing a bite in New York or one of the locations in California without golden arches, you can expect it to look and taste the same every time. That's a feature many people appreciate about the chain, but some folks like to see a bit more color in their beef patties. Unfortunately for anyone who prefers to eat medium-rare burgers, asking a McDonald's employee to prepare your order that way is likely going to result in that person looking at you like you have pickles coming out of your ears before denying the request.

McDonald's utilizes grills that cook the top and bottom of a beef patty simultaneously for a precise amount of time. For instance, a regular hamburger is cooked for exactly 42 seconds, while quarter-pound patties are grilled for 112 seconds. That results in juicy, well-done meat that's safe to consume.

Now, could an employee theoretically just stop the cooking process early so your beef comes out medium-rare? Probably, but don't count on it happening. Were the staff to make a special, mid-rare burger just for you, they would be in flagrant violation of safety standards. Anything under well-done is too rare for a burger because it's made with ground meat, which needs to be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. As much as the chain is interested in making customers happy, risking a patron contracting a foodborne illness from an undercooked burger patty is very much not in the best interests of the business.