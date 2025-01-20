2 McDonald's In The Golden State Of California Don't Have Golden Arches

We all know and love brands for their quality products, sometimes cheeky advertising, and, most importantly, their branding. From the biggest sportswear companies in the world, like Nike and Adidas, to fast-food chains, like McDonald's and Burger King, we get a sense of comfort and familiarity when we see their logos. In particular, we can see the golden arches of McDonald's from blocks away, and it's been this way since the early 1960s. Although the logo we know today wasn't the original design, it's what has been seared in our brains to associate with Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets.

The iconic golden arches haven't always been the driving force since McDonald's opened its doors, and the typical yellow color hasn't always been used, either. In fact, there are two California locations, Del Monte Avenue in Monterey and a location in Rocklin on Sunset Boulevard, that have opted for the color black and red instead.