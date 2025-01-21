What Temp Is Just Too Rare For A Burger?

Usually when burgers are cooked, they're mostly done so at a higher heat for shorter periods of time in order to get a nice, crisp crust without drying out in the middle. But ground beef can actually be pasteurized if it's held at lower temperatures for longer. There is one cooking technique that consistently holds food at a set temperature for as long as you like: sous vide.

To achieve the sous vide workaround, you'll need a sous vide machine. These have become more affordable in recent years, like this model from Anova Culinary. For a burger done to medium, you'll set the temperature to between 130 and 137 degrees Fahrenheit, and let a 6-ounce patty go for about an hour and 50 minutes. Give the patty a rest after you take it out of the bath, and then sear it on a hot pan in order to get a tasty crust.

The reason ground beef has to be cooked to a higher temperature than whole steaks is due to the grinding process, which means surface bacteria can get spread throughout the meat. Grinding it yourself rather than buying pre-ground beef from the store can reduce the likelihood of contamination, but it's still a risk. If you're doing it yourself, chuck is the most popular cut of steak for ground beef.