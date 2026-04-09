The NYC Restaurant That's Actually Owned By Chipotle's Founder

It's not an exaggeration to say that Steve Ells has shaped fast-casual dining in the United States. Ells founded Chipotle Mexican Grill in 1993, inspired by San Francisco's mission-style burritos. What started as a humble Denver burrito spot has since expanded to some 4,000 locations, established itself as one of America's most popular Mexican chains, and made Ells a billionaire. However, the entrepreneur isn't resting on his laurels. Instead, he's using that dough to keep investing in America's fast-casual dining scene. Ells has swapped West Coast burritos for East Coast sandwiches with his latest restaurant endeavour, Counter Service.

The New York-based fast-casual chain is kind of like Subway on steroids. Counter Service offers a range of stacked breakfast and lunch sammies, prepared with house-roasted meats and scratch-made sauces. Diners can enjoy fresh takes on deli classics, such as "The Cortese," with roasted pork, salsa verde, provolone, and broccoli rabe, and for vegetarian diners, "The Gigante" stuffed with rainbow chard, kale, white beans, broccoli rabe, three kinds of cheese, and banana peppers. Sides include twice-baked waffle fries, marinated broccoli rabe, and dill pickle potato salad, and those with a sweet tooth can round out the meal with a next-level brown butter chocolate chip cookie.