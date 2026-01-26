Here's When San Francisco's Mission-Style Burritos Were Born

If you're a massive burrito fan, you've probably eaten some kind of Mission-style burrito before and never even knew it. This god among tortilla-wrapped foods has several defining characteristics, starting with its gargantuan size. For reference, my first Mission burrito I had as a Bay Area child was bigger than my head. As an adult, many Mission burritos are still bigger than my head, and often take two tortillas or more to hold everything.

Beyond that, it should consist of rice, beans, meat, salsa, and as many other fillings as you can dream of. Lastly, it should be steamed and wrapped in foil so the tortillas are stretchy and easy to bite through. The foil is vital — it's as much a structural tool as the tortilla itself. It should still be somewhat inexpensive by California terms, with most basic Mission burritos costing less than $15. If this sounds familiar and mouthwatering, then congrats, you're a fan of Mission burritos. If not, trust me, this is a burrito style you need to try.

As you might guess, these bad boys get their name from the place they were born: the Mission District of San Francisco, California. This area of the city is rich in Latino culture, as evidenced by its colorful murals, one-of-a-kind festivals, and, of course, the food. The Mission burrito rose to popularity and began to become its own entity in the 1970s, but most records show it first hit the scene sometime in the 1960s. However, there's some debate over who gets to claim this true San Francisco treat as their own.