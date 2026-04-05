Alton Brown's Tasty Burger Secret Is A Dollop Of This Tangy Condiment Before Cooking

We know him as the food science guy of the culinary world, so if there's anything Alton Brown is good at, it's discerning what's good (and not good) in a dish. This is evident in how he never gets tired of cooking his favorite omelet over and over again: Brown has a method he loves, but still seeks out ways to perfect it. He's also unlocked the secret to making the best baked potatoes with only the simplest ingredients. So it's not surprising that the former Food Network star also has a hack for creating the tastiest burger, and it involves mustard.

In an episode of his "Alton Brown Cooks Food" series on YouTube, Brown spills the 411 on how he makes sliders. In the process, he reveals one secret ingredient he uses to ensure that the patty for the mini burgers is bursting with flavor. After flattening the ground chuck on parchment paper with a rolling pin, he spreads a dollop of yellow mustard on top of it and then sprinkles a mixture of spices. After that, Brown folds the mustard-glazed meat in half to seal in the flavors and then puts it in the fridge for 10 minutes to an hour, so the meat can fully absorb the condiment and seasoning in a food-safe environment.