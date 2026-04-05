Alton Brown's Tasty Burger Secret Is A Dollop Of This Tangy Condiment Before Cooking
We know him as the food science guy of the culinary world, so if there's anything Alton Brown is good at, it's discerning what's good (and not good) in a dish. This is evident in how he never gets tired of cooking his favorite omelet over and over again: Brown has a method he loves, but still seeks out ways to perfect it. He's also unlocked the secret to making the best baked potatoes with only the simplest ingredients. So it's not surprising that the former Food Network star also has a hack for creating the tastiest burger, and it involves mustard.
In an episode of his "Alton Brown Cooks Food" series on YouTube, Brown spills the 411 on how he makes sliders. In the process, he reveals one secret ingredient he uses to ensure that the patty for the mini burgers is bursting with flavor. After flattening the ground chuck on parchment paper with a rolling pin, he spreads a dollop of yellow mustard on top of it and then sprinkles a mixture of spices. After that, Brown folds the mustard-glazed meat in half to seal in the flavors and then puts it in the fridge for 10 minutes to an hour, so the meat can fully absorb the condiment and seasoning in a food-safe environment.
Why mustard is perfect for burgers
You already know that yellow mustard is a popular condiment for hot dogs and sandwiches, with its distinctive bright, tangy, and mildly sharp taste (it's also the key to the crispiest fried fish). Alton Brown uses mustard as a spread for raw meat instead of a flavorful sauce for its cooked version. It's a smart choice for several reasons: First, the components of most yellow mustard brands — vinegar, ground mustard seeds, water, and spices — act as a binding agent that helps prevent the ground meat in burgers from falling apart. The vinegar also assists in reducing the richness of fatty meats like beef or pork. And when the meat is cooked, the mustard caramelizes and its flavors seep into the patty.
Brown isn't the first to use this hack. Brushing meat with mustard is a long-standing tradition in South Carolina barbecue; the technique is also used by the fast food chain In-N-Out, which applies mustard to two of its secret menu items — the mustard-grilled and Animal Style burgers. So the next time you are preparing burgers or sliders for the family or friends, take a tip from Alton Brown and have some yellow mustard on hand. Your guests, and your burgers, will thank you for the flavor boost.