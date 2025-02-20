The One Food Alton Brown Loves To Cook Over And Over Again
Alton Brown is a beloved chef, known for countless reliable recipes that many have tried to replicate thanks to his cookbooks and website. But sometimes even an accomplished chefs' most aspirational dishes can't compare to the classics. And for Brown, nothing is as good as an omelet, a dish that he called his absolute favorite to make.
Now, to be more specific, "Good Eats" host Alton Brown favors preparing omelets over any other dish — while fried chicken remains his favorite food to eat. He revealed as much during an interview with Spoon University back in 2015. Elaborating on his favorite meal to cook, he shared, "Eggs, perfect omelets still give me amazing joy." Of course, when it comes to eggs, Brown is no novice. Having tested and published all sorts of egg dishes including everything from 20-second scrambled eggs to — you guessed it — his method for the perfect omelet, Brown's love for making a great omelet appears to represent the culmination of his many years spent cooking on and off the TV screen. Sometimes simple is better.
Eggs according to Alton Brown
The beauty of eggs in general is the variety of different ways in which you can make them. While some egg dishes are healthier than others, mastering perfectly-cooked eggs is something any great chef learns to do, and Alton Brown is no different. While it took seven seasons of "Good Eats" for the celebrity chef to reveal his superb omelet recipe, his adoration for the entire world of egg-based dishes dates back to his time at the University of Georgia. "The thing I actually did that was probably the smartest thing in college was I learned how to cook eggs," he told Spoon University, "You can bake them, fry them, roast them, poach them, almost anything to them."
Despite some of his tricks for eggs raising a few eyebrows (Putting mayo in scrambled eggs admittedly sounded absurd to me at first), many of the food scientist's most noteworthy techniques have led countless fans to level-up their egg game. Even going beyond breakfast staples like omelets, frittatas, and scrambled eggs, Alton Brown's bacon fat trick for egg salad — and the fact that he can hard-boil eggs without actually boiling them — proves that Brown knows eggs better than just about anyone.