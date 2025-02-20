The One Food Alton Brown Loves To Cook Over And Over Again

Alton Brown is a beloved chef, known for countless reliable recipes that many have tried to replicate thanks to his cookbooks and website. But sometimes even an accomplished chefs' most aspirational dishes can't compare to the classics. And for Brown, nothing is as good as an omelet, a dish that he called his absolute favorite to make.

Now, to be more specific, "Good Eats" host Alton Brown favors preparing omelets over any other dish — while fried chicken remains his favorite food to eat. He revealed as much during an interview with Spoon University back in 2015. Elaborating on his favorite meal to cook, he shared, "Eggs, perfect omelets still give me amazing joy." Of course, when it comes to eggs, Brown is no novice. Having tested and published all sorts of egg dishes including everything from 20-second scrambled eggs to — you guessed it — his method for the perfect omelet, Brown's love for making a great omelet appears to represent the culmination of his many years spent cooking on and off the TV screen. Sometimes simple is better.