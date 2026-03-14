This Staple Condiment Is Actually The Key To The Crispiest Fried Fish

Grilled on a Hawaiian beach and eaten in a sandy lawn chair, ahi steak is a meal I'll always remember. It was moist, flaky, and breaded in a seasoned crust — a feat I couldn't quite understand since there was no complicated breading station in sight. The answer became clear when I wandered over and saw the grill master using plain yellow mustard as a binding agent for his simple breading. To my surprise, he said he grew up with the technique. And he's not the only cook who swears by it.

Ebony Robinson, founder and recipe developer at Elicit Folio, also uses mustard to glue breading and batter to fried fish, infuse it with moisture, and give it a crispier crust — without making the final product taste like you slathered it in condiments. "Mustard contains vinegar and mild acidity, which slightly tenderizes the surface of the fish while allowing the cornmeal or flour coating to grip better," Robinson said. "Honestly, mustard is truly a Southern tradition; you will be judged for not using it."

As the fish fries, the punchy flavor of yellow mustard fades and becomes a backdrop for other flavors — like the seasonings in Robinson's signature breading recipe, made with cornmeal, Cajun seasoning, adobo seasoning, and Old Bay. "These seasonings work well with firm white fish like whiting, catfish, or flounder and create a crispy, well-seasoned crust," Robinson said. "Classic pairings like tartar sauce, hot sauce, or fresh lemon complement perfectly!"