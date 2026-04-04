11 Foods That Turn Into The Best Leftovers

If you're going to make a big meal and don't want to waste the leftovers, make sure it's a dish that tastes even better the next day. Even though many recipes taste best the day they're made and served, some turn into culinary masterpieces the longer they sit in your refrigerator. Their ingredients mix and mingle over time, allowing the flavors to deepen as they break down and meld together. After the dish cools and is allowed to rest for a few hours or even days, depending on the specific ingredients, the distinct flavor and aroma compounds can become more seasoned or mellow. The umami elements in the dish can also become more pronounced, making the dish tastier.

When leftovers are allowed to sit in your refrigerator, some super strong flavors — such as garlic and onion — become less intense, and therefore more integrated with the other ingredients. Strong aromatics lose their sharpness and don't overwhelm the dish like they might have when it was just pulled out of the oven. Some foods, such as casseroles and soups, are almost always more satisfying the next day, so stick to those, as well as the other dishes on this list, when leftovers are your goal. Just make sure to store them properly to avoid the risk of food-borne illnesses, since not even the tastiest of dinners is worth dealing with that.