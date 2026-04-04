11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Pizza is one of those comfort foods that's hard not to love. When the combination of the ingredients, the gooey cheese, and the zing of the sauce hits just right, the experience is hard to beat. With countless ingredients that can be swapped out and interchangeable base sauces, the dish truly has something for everybody. It's no surprise when you consider what a crowd pleaser this dish is that, in a study conducted from 2017 to 2020, it was found that 11% of the U.S. population eats pizza daily.

With this many people indulging in the dish, you might think that the majority have gotten the ordering process down pat. But you might be surprised when you learn that, in reality, there are several mistakes that people make when placing an order for pizza. To get some insight into the common mistakes people make when placing an order, we needed some expert opinions.

Luckily, we had three experts step forward to give us the lowdown on the problems to avoid in this area. Chef Mark Bello, co-owner of Pizza School NYC, chef Michele Di Bari, co-owner of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, and chef Cedric Toullec, owner and resident pizzaiolo at Lou Pecou Artisanal Pizza, have provided us with invaluable insights. By highlighting some of the most common mistakes that people make when ordering pizza, this trio aims to enhance your culinary experience on your next pizza run.