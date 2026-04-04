Where To Find The Best BLT Sandwich In Every State

Does any sandwich say "classic Americana" quite like the BLT? By definition, it's as simple as can be: Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and bread. However, the possibilities are endless when chefs get their hands on it. Even if you stick to those very few original ingredients, the quality of bacon, the freshness of the lettuce and tomato, and even the consistency and texture of the bread can elevate what appears to be just an ordinary sammie into the upper stratosphere of sublime.

All across the country, sandwich shops have taken the traditional BLT for a spin, giving it creative twists and ingredient upgrades that really make it sing. We're talking proteins that one would never think to include, the infusion of unique regional spreads, and even preparing the sandwich on scratch-made bread that brings in crowds. All across America, chefs are upping their BLT games, and none of us is complaining.

We've ranked the best and worst chain restaurant BLTs, but what about those local hidden gems specific to each region and state? From buzzing neighborhood delis setting cities on fire to cozy cafés twisting and shouting their recipes (they twist creatively, and customers shout "yes!"), we've gathered a collection of the best BLTs in every state.