Where To Find The Best BLT Sandwich In Every State
Does any sandwich say "classic Americana" quite like the BLT? By definition, it's as simple as can be: Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and bread. However, the possibilities are endless when chefs get their hands on it. Even if you stick to those very few original ingredients, the quality of bacon, the freshness of the lettuce and tomato, and even the consistency and texture of the bread can elevate what appears to be just an ordinary sammie into the upper stratosphere of sublime.
All across the country, sandwich shops have taken the traditional BLT for a spin, giving it creative twists and ingredient upgrades that really make it sing. We're talking proteins that one would never think to include, the infusion of unique regional spreads, and even preparing the sandwich on scratch-made bread that brings in crowds. All across America, chefs are upping their BLT games, and none of us is complaining.
We've ranked the best and worst chain restaurant BLTs, but what about those local hidden gems specific to each region and state? From buzzing neighborhood delis setting cities on fire to cozy cafés twisting and shouting their recipes (they twist creatively, and customers shout "yes!"), we've gathered a collection of the best BLTs in every state.
Alabama: Ashley Mac's (Pimento Cheese BLT)
Pimento cheese is one of many grocery store items that are hard to find outside of Southern states, so when Ashley Mac's makes a Pimento Cheese BLT, folks line up for it. Stacked with bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, and a lusciously creamy layer of homemade pimento cheese on toasted white bread, this unique and inventive BLT sandwich blends beloved regional favorites into the best of both worlds.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Snow City Cafe (Salmon BLT)
We've shared simple ideas to showcase salmon in recipes, but Snow City Cafe's Salmon BLT might just take the cake. Offering a creative take with a distinctly Alaskan touch, this iteration begins with the classic combo (bacon, lettuce, tomato), then adds house-made herb mayo, and places it all on toasted sourdough. The real magic happens when customers add smoked salmon to sweeten (or savory?) the deal.
(907) 272-2489
1034 W. 4th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Frank's New York Style Deli (Classic BLT)
Frank's New York Style Deli invites customers to take a bite out of the Big Apple, right in Arizona. Keeping its BLT classic, this sandwich features bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the customer's choice of bread. You gotta love sticking to tradition, which Frank's has proudly done since the 1980s. For those wanting more, though, add-ons, like pastrami, tuna, or corned beef, take things to the next level.
(602) 242-8288
2301 W. Orange Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arkansas: Izzy's (Super BLT)
At Izzy's in Little Rock, the Super BLT is aptly named. Made with slabs of smoked applewood bacon, fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house-made cheese dip, it's then served on toasted grain bread to ensure each bite gives customers a bold take on a killer classic. Family-owned since 1985, Izzy's is a neighborhood favorite which focuses on fresh, from-scratch recipes — and it shows. Locals call this BLT deserving of the trip alone.
(501) 868-4311
5601 Ranch Dr., Little Rock, AR 72223
California: Lodge Bread (Classic BLT)
True to the restaurant's name, Lodge Bread Company's BLT is all about that delicious dough. Built on a tasty foundation of a house-made, sourdough, pullman loaf, this BLT adds applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo together for a classic sammie that lets each ingredient shine. Founded by James Beard Award semifinalist Or Amsalam, the bakery is known for exceptional breads, and locals point to this BLT as a winning order.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Leven Deli (Classi BLT)
Leven Deli injects modern energy into the old-school neighborhood sandwich shop theme, and its BLT is a perfect example of how they pull it off. It all begins with the traditional ingredients of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, then gives the mayo an herby kick before piling all that deliciousness on made-in-house toasted sourdough. The deli's known for its scratch-made ingredients and welcoming atmosphere, which explains its loyal following — that, and locals naming this BLT among the city's best.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Harrie's Jailhouse (Southern BLT)
Harrie's Jailhouse takes the traditional BLT for a snazzy Southern spin. Aptly named the Southern BLT, this sammie spreads bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a knockout pimento cheese and flavorful tomato jam that creates a combination that's all the things (rich, creamy, slightly sweet, and savory). A favorite among regulars who keep coming back for it specifically, the added ingredients bring new excitement and taste while still honoring the classic.
(860) 788-2450
51 Warwick St., Middletown, CT 06457
Delaware: Arena's (The Stacked BLT)
You could say Arena's really piles on the flavor with The Stacked BLT. Not for the faint of heart, this BLT is anything but dainty, resembling more of a towering behemoth of perfectly crisped bacon, mayo, fresh lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread. A longtime local first pick, this BLT is recommended as one of the best in the state.
Multiple locations
Florida: Morty and Edna's Craft Kitchen (The Notorious BLT)
Morty and Edna's Craft Kitchen turns a classic comfort food staple into something mouthwateringly memorable with The Notorious BLT. This creative take brings together candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and herb mayo on sourdough (you can even add chicken or extra bacon to really amp things up). Morty and Edna's is known for scratch-made dishes and nostalgic flavors, so this sandwich fits right in.
(863) 699-0600
231 N. Main Ave. Ste. 2, Lake Placid, FL 33852
Georgia: The Hungry Peach (Southern BLT)
How much mayonnaise do you put on your BLT? That's something The Hungry Peach never has to worry about, because they slather pimento cheese on their Southern BLT instead. It's one of the best ways to give your BLT a fancy makeover, and this one showcases bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a creamy dousing of pimento spread on toasty sourdough to deliver a dynamite Southern-inspired flavor punch that customers rave about.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co. (Classic BLT)
Just like how Hawaii's natural beauty shines on its own, Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co. likes to keep things simple — its BLT included. This iteration uses the traditional ingredients and only adds sprouts (an excellent accoutrement) to the bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served in a relaxed setting on the island of Kauai, this BLT is a favorite with locals and visitors, who are fans of the flavor and the bread especially.
(808) 332-5858
2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy, Kalaheo, HI 96741
Idaho: The Relic Smokehouse and Pub (Classic BLT)
The BLT at The Relic Smokehouse and Pub gets one key upgrade with the addition of house-smoked bacon, which is paired with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on the customer's choice of bread. Locals (and even area chefs) call this BLT one of the best around. Served with your choice of side, this offering proves that a truly great BLT hinges on heavenly bacon. And, when that bacon is smoked in-house, customers can taste the difference.
facebook.com/therelicsmokehouse
(208) 966-4082
1901 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: The Dearborn (Fried Calamari BLT)
The Spanish have a fried squid sandwich they go wild for, known as the bocadillo de calamares. The Dearborn has a BLT featuring fried calamari that similarly wows customers. Taking a truly creative leap, this Fried Calamari BLT combines crispy calamari with black pepper bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, and delicious dill and caper aioli. All this is placed on a hoagie bun for a combo resulting in flavors that demand attention.
(312) 384-1242
145 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60602
Indiana: Joe's Butcher Shop (House BLT)
Listed among the best in the Indianapolis area, the BLT at Joe's Butcher Shop has a name that signals what's so special about it. This House BLT highlights house-made touches, taking an already yummy classic and creating something absolutely stellar. Showcasing house-cured candied bacon, butter lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, and garlic-forward aioli on a raved-about toasted sourdough, each element adds something extra and elevates the taste for customers.
(317) 846-8877
111 W. Main St. Ste. 110, Carmel, IN 46032
Iowa: Salsa Guy Cafe (The Conquistador Triple Decker BLT)
Salsa Guy Cafe doesn't kid around when it comes to The Conquistador Triple Decker BLT. Just as its name implies, this mammoth sandwich features a multi-layered take on the Americana classic. Created on a fabulous foundation of hefty slices of sourdough, this sandwich is packed to bursting with bacon, tomatoes, romaine, real mayo, and even a slathering of signature dill spread. Locals label it as the best BLT around, and who are we to argue?
Multiple locations
Kansas: Sandwich Bowl (Classic BLT)
You could say that Sandwich Bowl really bowls customers over it withs its tried-and-true classic BLT. Made with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and served on toasted bread with Miracle Whip dressing, this local pick sticks closely to tradition, which explains why this family-owned spot has amassed such a loyal following. Many call it the best BLT in town.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Hammerheads (PBLT)
Hammerheads takes the BLT in a surprising, yet scrumptiously delicious, direction with its PBLT, creatively trading traditional bacon for heavenly house-smoked pork belly. Combining greens, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayo on thick Texas toast, this PBLT is a unique diversion from the status quo and delivers a deep, smoky taste profile. This Louisville find is considered the best BLT in town, much in thanks to the pork belly adding a blissful break from the norm.
(502) 365-1112
921 Swan St., Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Cochon Restaurant (Oyster & Bacon Sandwich)
Cochon Restaurant reworks the BLT with its wondrously inventive Oyster & Bacon sandwich. Built on buttered, toasted, Pullman-style bread, this savvy take on a traditional BLT layers house-made bacon with fried oysters, dressed greens, and tomatoes for a rich, sea-inspired bite that customers are super excited about. Often described as a BLT with an extra twist (just add oyster), it's a menu star at this acclaimed New Orleans restaurant.
(504) 588-2123
930 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Peter Ott's On The Water (Lobster BLT)
Acclaimed chef Ina Garten adds lobster meat to make her BLT extra luxurious. Peter Ott's On The Water is clearly taking notes with its Lobster BLT. Lobster anything is something New Englanders queue up for, including this Maine classic served on a toasted brioche bun. It features fresh-picked lobster, bacon, tomato, and mayo. Holding court right on Camden Harbor, this seasonal spot (and stellar sandwich) is a seafood lover's heaven.
(207) 236-4032
16 Bayview Landing, Camden, ME 04843
Maryland: Neopol Savory Smokery (Salmon BLT)
Neopol Savory Smokery gives the BLT an unforgettable upgrade with its smoked salmon spin. Showcasing freshly smoked salmon, free-range bacon, tomato, and greens on sunflower flaxseed bread, this blissful BLT finishes with a flourish of honey Dijon dressing that perfectly ties everything together in one epically divine manner. Highlighted by food critics, and widely recommended, this BLT has become a must-try order, much in thanks to its winning combination of smoky fish and classic BLT ingredients.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Bagelsaurus (Classic BLT)
At Bagelsaurus in Cambridge, the bagel may be the headliner, but the BLT never needs to beg for attention. In fact, this brilliant bagel shop version was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." It layers thick slabs of North Country Smokehouse bacon with leaf lettuce, oven-roasted tomatoes, and mayonnaise. The perfectly prepped tomatoes bring a rich, pseudo-sweet slant to the sandwich, making each bite shine.
(857) 285-6103
1796 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Michigan: The Block (Salmon BLT)
Bringing its deliciousness to midtown Detroit, celebrated Black women-owned business, The Block, places a higher-end spin on a classic with its Salmon BLT. Featuring a pan-seared Canadian salmon fillet (not just your average runt patty), this sandwich brings together smoky bacon with citrus aioli, then places it all on cherry walnut bread. The balance of rich, flaky fish and full-on flavors makes it memorable for customers, while ample portions don't hurt either.
(313) 832-0892
3919 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Heather's (Blackened Salmon BLT)
When it comes to BLTs, at Heather's in Minneapolis, customers have a choice to make (and it's honestly a win either way, as locals rave about both sammies). Guests here can go the Classic BLT route, with Fischer Farms bacon, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and mayo on honey white bread, or opt for the Blackened Salmon BLT, which also comes off swimmingly. The added salmon adds a smoky, seasoned flavor (and protein sustenance), keeping customers happy and satisfied.
612-445-8822
5201 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Mississippi: The Tomato Place (Fried Green Tomato BLT)
The Tomato Place is a hole-in-the-wall haven serving several BLTs that lean fully into Southern charm. Its Fried Green Tomato version features crisp, tangy slices of the green treasure paired with bacon and optional avocado for an extra layer of richness. A wide variety of other BLTs are offered (Classic BLT with or without Avocado; BLT Po'Boy; BLT Club; BLT with Sweet Onion), meaning there's no wrong turn to take here.
3229 Highway 61 S, Vicksburg, Mississippi 39180
Missouri: Crown Candy Kitchen (Heart Stopping BLT)
You could confidently say that customers are into whatever Crown Candy Kitchen is cookin', especially when it comes to its famous Heart-Stopping BLT. This popular St. Louis spot stacks generous slices of bacon sky-high, then pairs those with lettuce, tomato, and Miracle Whip mayo on toasted white bread. Served in a historic soda fountain setting that dates back to 1913, this BLT is an attention-demanding meal that keeps locals talking.
(314) 621-9650
1401 St. Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
Montana: Market on Front (Vegan Avocado BLT)
Market on Front offers a BLT for every eater, including an impressive vegan option, which earns serious praise. The traditional version features bacon, goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, arugula, and garlic-herb aioli on toasted whole wheat. The vegan iteration trades the pig for plant-based bacon, then pairs that with smoked cashew sriracha butter and house-made veganaise (all without sacrificing flavor). It's a fresh, thoughtful approach that effectively caters to all.
(406) 541-0246
201 E. Front St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Star Deli (Classic BLT)
Star Deli keeps things classic with its BLT, which stacks a double portion of applewood bacon with baby spring mix, tomato, and mayo to deliver the kind of satisfaction and taste of tradition that never gets old. Tucked into a cozy, art-filled space that doubles as an art gallery for local creators, the good energy here is nearly as appealing as the tasty food (we gotta say nearly, because ... that BLT).
(402) 880-8481
6114 Military Ave, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Neighbors Cafe (B.L.A.T.C.)
True to its Las Vegas locale, Neighbors Cafe takes a gamble on its creative version of the BLT. Known as the B.L.A.T.C., this iteration adds chicken, avocado, and mozzarella into the classic mix. Mouthwatering results ensue as roasted chicken breast and smoked bacon form a hearty base, letting arugula, tomato, and a nut-free pesto aioli liven and brighten everything up with a final flourish.
(702) 685-1166
5910 S. Fort Apache Rd. Ste. 103, Las Vegas, NV 89148
New Hampshire: The Kitchen on River Road (Kitchen BLT)
The Kitchen on River Road keeps things fresh and flexible with a Kitchen BLT locals return to over and over. Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, and basil aioli come together on customer's choice of bread or wrap, making it easy to tailor each bite to exact preferences. This Manchester marvel even rotates BLT specials, like a well-loved fried green tomato version that pops up to great applause.
(603) 782-8325
1362 River Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
New Jersey: Cafe on the DL (Basic B-L-T)
The Basic B-L-T at Cafe on the DL is simple, yet stellar. Showcasing applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo on diners' choice of bread or toast, this cafe clearly knows it doesn't have to recreate the recipe to serve a sandwich classic that keeps folks coming back. Locals love the no-frills sandwich, pointing out the bacon quality and combo of flavors.
(856) 656-9282
415 N. White Horse Pike, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021
New Mexico: Christy Mae's (Classic BLT)
Christy Mae's Restaurant adds its own flair to its famous BLT. We're talking melty Jack cheese and avocado, added to thick bacon strips, lettuce, and tomato, all grilled on 12-grain bread. Add to that the fact that it's made from scratch in a longtime family-run kitchen, and you have one powerhouse of a BLT sandwich.
(505) 255-4740
1400 San Pedro Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Choice Market (Classic BLT)
At Choice Market in Brooklyn, the B.L.T gets a refined rework thanks to house-made rosemary mayo and perfectly executed technique. Served on toasted 7-grain bread, the impressive sandwich blends the star of crisp bacon with just the right amount of moisture and crunch. This family-run spot, inspired by French roots and fresh, local ingredients, has earned serious praise, even landing among Food Network features.
(718) 230-5234
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
North Carolina: Merritt's Grill (Classic BLT)
Merritt's Grill has a near cult following in the Chapel Hill area, thanks to the now famed BLT. Dubbed by the eatery as "The Love Sandwich," this BLT piles generous amounts of bacon, lettuce, and tomato onto toasted bread, giving customers size options ranging from single to a towering triple. It's big, bold, and brings lines out the door, earning loyal fans and a reputation as a must-try.
(919) 942-4897
1009 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
North Dakota: Brick Oven Bakery (BLT on Butter Croissant)
Brick Oven Bakery gives the BLT a buttery, brunch-forward upgrade by serving it on a fresh, super-flaky croissant. Made with the bakery's signature attention to traditional methods and quality ingredients, this Frenchy spin on the BLT shines for its texture alone. The crisp layers of the croissant create a richness that feels (and tastes) special, which explains why it's a customer favorite (especially when paired with a coffee).
(701) 751-0147
112 N. 4th St, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: Scotty's Cafe (Classic BLT)
Scotty's Cafe is a family-run eatery that keeps its BLT classic, an approach aligning perfectly with its cozy, no-frills energy. Made from scratch (like everything on the menu), this is a BLT that regulars praise for its flavor. They also applaud the welcoming atmosphere of Scotty's itself. It's clearly nice for customers to rely on a place that knows the BLT doesn't need a revamp, only fresh ingredients and impeccable preparation.
(380) 285-6767
2980 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209
Oklahoma: The Mule (BCLT)
The Mule embraces change with its BCLT, a cheese-centric change-up on the classic BLT that doesn't hold back. This sammie starts with a tasty foundation of sourdough, which is paired with pecan-smoked bacon, gouda, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Delicious as such, customers can even customize their own versions, adding accoutrements, like egg or avocado. It is no surprise that it has earned recognition as one of the best BLTs in Oklahoma City, because who doesn't love having it their way?
(405) 471-6853
1800 N.W. 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Meat Cheese Bread (B.L.B.)
Meat Cheese Bread breaks classic BLT tradition with its B.L.B, trading tomatoes for heirloom beets, in a creative, highly praised take. What's causing all this great commotion is the thick Nueske's bacon, leafy lettuce, and aioli, coming together perfectly on sourdough toast. But, it's those beets, adding a slightly sweet tone, that tear it up. Bravely embracing bold newness, this Portland favorite has earned a rep as a must-try.
(503) 234-1700
1406 S.E. Stark St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Middle Child (BBLT)
Middle Child turns its BLT into a seasonal event for celebration each year. The BLT is highly anticipated, and its summer return has customers waiting eagerly. Beloved for its creative spins (past versions have flaunted flavor punches like burrata, chili tomato jam, even caviar), each Middle Child BLT version highlights top-quality tomatoes and creative combinations. With a cult-like following (folks even coming from other States to sample), this sandwich has become one of Philly's most talked-about bites.
(267) 930-8344
248 S. 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Screaming Unicorn (Screaming BLT)
It's pretty fitting that Screaming Unicorn has customers whooping and hollering over its versions of the BLT. These specials pop up on social media and draw a loyal following eager to see (and taste) what the resident chef dreams up next. Past versions have featured fab flavors, like chili-hoisin glaze, chipotle aioli, and tomato jam, which explains why this eatery (and its BLT) is now a popular favorite in Providence's food scene.
(401) 830-4488
50 Sims Ave, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Ye Ole Fashioned Cafe & Ice Cream (Classic BLT)
Since 1972, Ye Ole Fashioned has been beloved, and its BLT is the thing of legends. As for why, you can blame it all on the bacon. This South Carolina institution doesn't mess around when it comes to the amount of bacon it brings to the table (a jaw-dropping ten slices in each sandwich). You can even add cheese (if you have room).
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Tally's Silver Spoon (Breakfast BLT)
Tally's Silver Spoon brings the BLT into the brunch realm with its unique, open-faced iteration. Served on sourdough, this Breakfast BLT presents bacon, egg, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda, mayonnaise and a balsamic reduction to please diners' palates, and bring them a wee bit out of their comfort zones. The result? An elevated BLT regulars rave about, even if it does require a fork and knife to devour.
(605) 342-7621
530 6th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Mitchell Delicatessen (Classic BLT)
Since 2008, Mitchell Delicatessen has taken pride in providing quality, and its B.L.T. carries on with this tradition. Featuring expertly flavored Benton's bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a hoagie, it's a straightforward sandwich, but anything but boring. That's because, like all its sammies, this Nashville favorite has built its reputation serving top-tier ingredients and preparing them all from-scratch. That's the real reason locals keep pointing to this BLT as a must-order.
(615) 262-9862
1306 McGavock, Nashville, TN 37216
Texas: Fred´s Texas Cafe (Classic BLT)
Fred's Texas Cafe serves a BLT as iconic as the state itself, showcasing brilliantly crisped bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise stacked on butter-rich, grilled, Texas toast (of course). A well-loved (and oft-frequented) Fort Worth favorite spot since 1978, this cafe has garnered a loyal following of fans, all praising the sandwich as a winning menu pick. It's not trying too hard, just giving a traditional sammie a Texas toast twist that taste buds are loving.
Multiple locations
Utah: Grove Market and Deli (Classic BLT)
Grove Market and Deli has a hearty BLT sandwich that brings plenty of bacon to the equation. This sammie also showcases fresh lettuce and tomato, all served on lovely, soft bread. Voted among the best in Salt Lake City, this Utah deli has the poll numbers to prove its sandwich offerings are satisfying and substantial (some say even a half is plenty). Good luck with stopping there, though.
(801) 467-8860
1906 S. Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: The Vermont Country Deli (Classic BLT)
The Vermont Country Deli brings a BLT to customers that is a masterclass in simplicity. Featuring bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on fresh bread, this BLT iteration relies solely on the highest quality ingredients and from-scratch preparation to make it stand out. No gimmicks are needed for this joint, which is already known as a go-to stop for both travelers and locals.
(802) 257-9254
436 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Virginia: Lunch.SUPPER! (Fried Green Tomato BLT)
Lunch.SUPPER! adds Southern charm to its BLT with its fried green tomato version. Fans flock here for this best of Virginia compilation of crispy bacon, gorgeously fried green tomatoes, lettuce, and pimento cheese, all of which come together on grilled sourdough. Between the bacon and the Southern staples of pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes, this BLT is enough to make a deb or gent wax nostalgic.
(804) 210-3464
3023 W. Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Heritage Bar & Kitchen (B.B.B.B.L.T)
You could safely say that Heritage Bar & Kitchen takes the "B" in BLT very seriously. Case in point? The eatery's B.B.B.B.L.T, which is stacked with an eye-popping (and belt-loosening) amount of bacon, served on thick slices of white bread and paired with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. It's absolutely indulgent, maddeningly messy, and exactly the amount of shattering-with-each-bite quanitity of bacon BLT aficionados adore.
(509) 863-9235
122 S. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99201
West Virginia: Wild Roots Cafe & Co. (Classic BLT)
Its name may be Wild Roots Cafe & Co., but when it comes to its BLT, this eatery keeps it tastefully tame. Still, customers go bananas over it, thanks to fresh ingredients that stand on their own to earn a faithful following (and consistent orders). The menu even cheekily nods to this straightforward simplicity, "explaining" that no explanation is needed for this beautiful, basic BLT.
(304) 359-2624
238 W. Main St, Romney, WV 26757
Wisconsin: Gus' Deli (Classic BLT)
A beloved Milwaukee hotspot, Gus' Deli delights its customers with its Classic BLT. Much of the praise here is heaped on the menu, particularly the sandwiches, including this BLT that, according to locals and fans, is both massive and mouthwatering. Never straying from the tried-and-true recipe of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, it's the on-point execution and ample, non-skimping portions that really make it memorable.
(414) 763-2286
813 S. 60th St, West Allis, WI 53214
Wyoming: Creekside Market & Deli (Classic BLT)
Worried a traditional BLT can no longer thrill? Give Creekside Market & Deli a go. Made to order with thick bacon, lettuce, mayo, and tomato on your choice of bread, this BLT has earned glowing reviews on taste alone. Now, imagine enjoying it amid a scenic backdrop of Jackson Hole (or grabbing it to go). Just be warned: This BLT might become the highlight of your trip.
(307) 733-7926
545 N. Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
We built this list the way any great food hunt should be, by following the "crumb" raves and backing those up with research. That means digging into local recs, scrolling through foodie forums, even checking out critics reviews, as well as keeping a close eye on "best of" lists and polls. We also factored in our own experiences (and, yes, a few memorable bites, along the way).