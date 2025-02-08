Chain Restaurant BLTs, Ranked Worst To Best According To Customer Reviews
Simple but savory, and straightforward yet nuanced, few sandwiches have achieved the acclaim of a BLT. Traditionally composed of bacon, lettuce, and tomato stacked between two slices of bread and dressed with mayonnaise, this legendary concoction has won the hearts of hungry diners since its inception.
While the ingredients have long existed, the origins of the BLT are widely unknown. Evidence of the humble hero can be traced back to the early 20th century when a recipe for the sandwich appeared in James Beard's "The Breakfast Book" in 1923. Thought to be a spin on the club sandwich, which includes turkey, the BLT has since grown in popularity, earning its spot as the sixth most popular sandwich in America, per a YouGov poll. It even maintains the month of April as "National BLT Month." Though some diehard fans reserve eating the sandwich solely during the summer, when tomato season is at its peak, we've discovered that the best BLT sandwich can depend on the type of bacon and it's level of crispiness. You can even take your BLT to the next level of crunch by adding cucumbers or green tomatoes.
The BLT has become a fixture in American culture, served at fine dining establishments and your friendly neighborhood deli alike. Typically thought of as a brunch or lunch order, there really is no wrong time to enjoy a BLT. Many chain restaurants have adopted their own recipes, adding ingredients like avocado and fried chicken for a mouthwatering bite. Whether you are a BLT connoisseur or you are curious to know what all the fuss is about, we have you covered. We have ranked the worst to best chain restaurant BLTs, according to customers.
10. Subway
With over 20,000 locations across the United States, Subway makes it incredibly easy to satisfy your sandwich craving by offering a range of subs from tuna to meatball hero. In recent years, the chain even gave itself a facelift, bringing in former Burger King Chairman John Chidsey as the new CEO in 2019 to revamp the direction and customer experience to compete with brands like Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's that had grown exponentially. In an interview with Chidsey for QSR, he describes the company's significant menu updates as the "most extensive overhaul in brand history." The changes included bringing in deli slicers to slice meat in-house and adding footlong desserts to the menu, but still Subway has struggled to find its footing in a competitive landscape.
However, according to a 2022 Instagram post where Subway named its top-selling items, the BLT did not even make the cut, while the All-American Club took the top spot. The BLT, which resides under its classic sandwiches, cites hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and juicy tomatoes in the list of ingredients and even offers options to customize the sandwich with your choice of bread and extensive add-ons, which include doubling the bacon.
Despite the enhancements, customers are not impressed, which is why this one had to land in last place. One Reddit user describes their BLT as having a "raw strip of bacon." Other users echoed the sentiment, advising, "the BLT from Subway is not a real BLT" and another who said plainly, "don't get one from Subway." Subway's website advertises gluten-free options, but countless users on Find Me Gluten Free, a website that helps source dining options for those with sensitivity, said the chain no longer offers them.
9. Panera
Known for its bread bowls and wallet-friendly combo options, Panera began as a small bakery with a big focus on sourdough bread. As the company has expanded, it has filled its menu with countless sandwiches and breads ranging from focaccia to baguettes. In 2024, Panera announced a "New Era at Panera," complete with an extensive menu revamp guided by what customers love the most. Nearly 400,000 Panera lovers voted to help design a more value-driven menu, including new salads and sandwiches.
Customers and employees have weighed in on their favorite items — with heavy mentions of the broccoli cheddar soup — despite having two iterations of a BLT on the menu: Grilled Chicken & Avo BLT and the new Tomato Basil BLT. The Grilled Chicken & Avo BLT boasts grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and crisp cheddar on sourdough, while the Tomato Basil BLT is a traditional recipe on tomato basil miche bread.
Even with the revamp, its BLT options have fallen short, and claims have circulated that Panera might be lowering its standards to save on costs. One disgruntled Reddit user noted "undercooked bacon" in their Tomato Basil BLT before requesting a refund. Another TikTok user tested the new recipe in a video where the basil was missing in action and was dissatisfied with the price — an opinion many other customers shared. Other complaints stemmed from the amount of sodium, with one user going as far as to say all the sandwiches are "awful." While the sourdough bread is made with a starter from the '80s, it is safe to say Panera's BLT options are lackluster. Still, the BLT quality seems to be slightly better than Subway's.
8. Which Wich
Marketing itself as the "superior sandwiches," Which Wich faced the closure of 134 locations during the three years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures prompted the international chain to launch a new menu dubbed "Bag to The Future," featuring over 50 new sandwich options and a plethora of unique toppings for customers to add to their orders.
But even before the revamp, Which Wich launched the "Ultimate BLT," a play on its existing BLT that doubled down on the bacon and added avocado and pepper jack cheese to the traditional recipe. The double bacon did not go unnoticed, leaving customers satisfied with the "heaping handful," according to one review, and another TikTok user mentioning there was "so much bacon" in their sandwich as they chomped on a huge bite.
While Which Wich's Tuna might be a best-seller according to our past reviews, some negative reviews circulated about the BLT. One customer argued that avocado "didn't belong on a BLT," and another called the sandwich the "worst BLT" they have ever had and sent it "straight to the garbage can." Yikes. Which Wich's website also mentions gluten-free options, but only if the item is eaten as a salad or "lettucewich."
7. Cracker Barrel
In 2019, the Tennessee-based chain launched its "Homestyle Chicken BLT," a twist on the classic recipe that includes the signature fried Homestyle Chicken with maple chipotle glaze topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a buttermilk bun. However, it is unclear if the sandwich is available at all locations, and sadly there are states in the U.S. where there is no Cracker Barrel.
This elevated BLT has been a hit among customers, with one Facebook user calling it "absolutely scrumptious." Another diner who opted for takeout posted a video to TikTok saying the meal, which included the Homestyle Chicken BLT, "did not disappoint." Even with the praise of the new menu item, a common complaint was simply how messy it was to eat. One diner advised getting the maple syrup on the side and cautioned that you will "need more napkins." Another called it "very unruly to eat." And even another mentioned their preference for the original recipe, formerly on sourdough bread, saying the sandwich was a mess with "maple syrup running all over the place."
This hearty sandwich hit the spot with customers. Just be prepared to wash your hands after enjoying it.
6. Jason's Deli
Family-owned and serving diners across 27 states, Jason's Deli has elevated itself compared to other sandwich chains focusing on wholesome ingredients. In recent years, the chain has even gone as far as to remove artificial MSG, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial dyes from its ingredients. So when ordering the "Bigger Better BLT," you can trust that its enhanced recipe of bacon, leafy lettuce, Roma tomatoes, fresh-cracked egg, and avocado is high-quality.
Stacked between toasted multigrain wheat bread, this sandwich has hit the mark, with customers praising everything from its portion size to gluten-free bread options. One diner called it "the most amazing gluten-free BLT." While the added egg and avocado on a BLT might be sacrilegious to some (bumping it down in the ranking), the general consensus of the BBLT is mostly positive. Another happy diner posted on TikTok mid-chew that the BLT from Jason's Deli got them "movin and groovin!!" But if bread isn't your thing, or you're in the mood for something lighter, you can opt for the "Ultimate BLT Bowl" with grilled chicken and quinoa over romaine lettuce.
5. Five Guys
While a pricier option than other items on this list, especially given its smaller portion size, Five Guys is one of the few chains using fresh ingredients for all menu items, including its BLT. The Five Guys BLT boasts crispy applewood bacon from one of America's last smokehouses, fresh tomato slices, and hand-shredded lettuce on a toasted sesame bun as its selling points. Known for its delicious burgers and fries, according to customers, the BLT can't be missed, and they do not skimp on the bacon.
One Reddit user posted a photo of the BLT with an unmatched amount of crispy bacon. From its look, it is superior to some of the other chain's listed renditions. Another satisfied customer even shared a hack to enhance the BLT on TikTok, recommending you order a grilled cheese BLT. While the sandwich can fit in the palm of your hand, it's about quality over quantity with this sandwich. A loyal fan who claims they have been getting the sandwich for years says "nothing else compares" to the Five Guys BLT and insists you march over there and try it yourself. So, if your love language is bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it is safe to say you can fill your cup with this delicious recipe. But there were just more overwhelmingly positive reviews for the next couple in the ranking.
4. Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's is an old standby. Reliable, fast, and touts the use of fresh vegetables and minimally processed ingredients in its sandwiches. Since launching in 1983 with only four sandwiches — The Pepe, Totally Tuna, Turkey Tom, and Vito — the popular chain has since expanded to 18 menu options, and the JJ BLT has become a top contender. Made with applewood smoked bacon, fresh-sliced lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, Jimmy John's also offers a variety of free add ons to customize the classic recipe that include everything from toppings to the size of your bread. If you're in the mood for something light or you're gluten-free, Jimmy John's lettuce-wrapped "unwich" has your back.
Stans of the JJ BLT have described the rendition as "the most scrumptious sandwich ever," noting the fluffy bread and saltiness of the bacon as key. One happy customer suggested the addition of hot peppers, calling the sandwich their "favorite!!!" With a solid price point to match the portion, most customers are satisfied with their meals. Though quality can vary on location, Reddit users have been buzzing over the potential that the JJ BLT will be added to the menu favorites, meaning that getting your sandwich on toasted bread will be possible. It's another win if you're looking for an extra crunchy bite.
3. Shake Shack
What started as a humble hot dog truck in 2001 in New York City has since become one of the fastest-growing fast-food chains, with over 500 locations internationally. A creation of renowned chef Danny Meyers, Shake Shack has become a go-to for its high-quality hot dogs, delicious burgers, and even sandwiches. If you're dining at Shake Shack for the first time, you can rest assured knowing all ingredients are sourced according to strict animal welfare practices.
Originally considered a "secret menu" item, the Shake Shack BLT now has permanent space on the menu. Made of crisp applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and the signature ShackSauce in place of traditional mayonnaise, the BLT is stacked between two toasted potato buns that are inverted to show off just how perfect the char is. The chain also offers gluten-free bread and lettuce wraps, making it a great option if you have dietary restrictions.
Though the sandwich is smaller than the sub-like options from other chains, fans of Shake Shack's BLT still call it "the best sandwich ever." Because of its size, one TikTok user said, "It's a good option if you want something light." Like Five Guys, it's about quality here. But the price is a setback for some. Several Reddit users called the chain expensive and overpriced but would still eat it any day, knocking it down a few ranking spots.
2. Potbelly
It's rare that a photo of a sandwich matches its reality, but Potbelly's mouthwatering images hold true to the taste, and customers agree. The chain, which currently has just over 400 locations, has plans to expand to 2,000 in the near future. The expansion is thanks to increased sales and traffic over the last several years because the sandwiches, which includes the "BLTA," are really good.
Potbelly's twist on the classic BLT, featuring applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, has become a hit since being added to its menu. The enhanced BLT has options for choosing the sandwich size and customizing toppings like double bacon. If you're looking for a kick, Potbelly recommends its Hot Pepper Ranch to spice things up.
Many customers refer to Potbelly as underrated despite the countless social media posts claiming the "BLTA" is just as good as it looks. One TikTok user described the sandwich as having "s*x appeal" before taking a satisfying bite. Another user mentioned that right off the bat, the sandwich looked "really good" with a "beautiful cross-section." They went on to describe the bacon as well-seasoned before confirming that it was, in fact, really good. Though gluten-free bread is not among its offerings (which lost it the No. 1 spot), you can opt for a salad with bacon for a similar experience.
1. Jersey Mike's
Since its founding in 1956, Jersey Mike's has become one of America's fastest-growing restaurant chains. With nearly 300 locations, its popularity has even piqued the interest of the private equity firm Blackstone, which announced the purchase of the chain for $8 billion, according to Reuters. With plans to open 4,000 locations internationally, Jersey Mike's delectable menu options will be available to more people, including its hero BLT.
Added to the menu in the mid-'90s, the Jersey Mike's BLT has earned its spot as No. 1 on this list, according to customers. Made with freshly grilled applewood-smoked bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, and perfectly ripe tomatoes on fresh-baked bread, this is the one if you're searching for the perfect BLT. With options to customize toppings, make it a salad or a wrap, and even gluten-free bread, there is something for everyone at Jersey Mike's.
The standard sub comes with six slices of bacon, which Reddit users have noted are perfectly crispy. "They do the bacon right," said another user. One user said adding jalapeños and brown mustard is a "magical" combination. Even a photo posted from Jersey Mike's Orlando airport location did not skimp on the bacon, with several other mentions of location consistency and one who wished that all the Subways would be replaced by Jersey Mike's.
Though a few mentioned price as a drawback, the general consensus was overwhelmingly positive. One TikTok user who added pepper relish and jalapeños claimed it was "the best BLT I've ever had." Jersey Mike's commitment to high-quality ingredients is evident to customers, which is why it takes the top spot on this list.
Methodology
Several factors were considered when ranking the BLTs to bring you the most comprehensive list. Our research assessed ingredient quality, price, value, and consistency. Hundreds of customer reviews from TikTok, Reddit, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Facebook, and Instagram were analyzed and served as a guide to bringing you the ranking. Chains with negative reviews and comments ranked lower, while chains with overwhelmingly positive reviews ranked higher.