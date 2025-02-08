Chain Restaurant BLTs, Ranked Worst To Best According To Customer Reviews

Simple but savory, and straightforward yet nuanced, few sandwiches have achieved the acclaim of a BLT. Traditionally composed of bacon, lettuce, and tomato stacked between two slices of bread and dressed with mayonnaise, this legendary concoction has won the hearts of hungry diners since its inception.

While the ingredients have long existed, the origins of the BLT are widely unknown. Evidence of the humble hero can be traced back to the early 20th century when a recipe for the sandwich appeared in James Beard's "The Breakfast Book" in 1923. Thought to be a spin on the club sandwich, which includes turkey, the BLT has since grown in popularity, earning its spot as the sixth most popular sandwich in America, per a YouGov poll. It even maintains the month of April as "National BLT Month." Though some diehard fans reserve eating the sandwich solely during the summer, when tomato season is at its peak, we've discovered that the best BLT sandwich can depend on the type of bacon and it's level of crispiness. You can even take your BLT to the next level of crunch by adding cucumbers or green tomatoes.

The BLT has become a fixture in American culture, served at fine dining establishments and your friendly neighborhood deli alike. Typically thought of as a brunch or lunch order, there really is no wrong time to enjoy a BLT. Many chain restaurants have adopted their own recipes, adding ingredients like avocado and fried chicken for a mouthwatering bite. Whether you are a BLT connoisseur or you are curious to know what all the fuss is about, we have you covered. We have ranked the worst to best chain restaurant BLTs, according to customers.