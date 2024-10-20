What You Get When You Order An 'Unwich' At Jimmy John's

We've covered the subject of Jimmy John's regularly here on The Takeout, whether it's through sandwich reviews (bring back The Frenchie Sandwich, cowards!) to its more recent-ish forays into wraps. More specifically, Jimmy John's Firecracker Wrap, which we reviewed. The sandwich chain's menu has evolved through the years, mostly through the additions of new items, but one thing we haven't mentioned in the past is one of Jimmy John's quieter long-time mainstays, the Unwich.

The Unwich is simply any one of Jimmy John's sandwiches made without bread or a tortilla. Instead of bread, the Unwich uses a leafy lettuce wrap to hold all the fillings together. If this is your first time hearing of an Unwich, it's likely because you're not monitoring your bread consumption, whether to manage your blood sugar levels, avoid gluten while dining out, keep your carb count restricted, or simply minimize your calorie count. I've had a few Unwiches in the past when I wanted a lighter option for lunch at Jimmy John's, and they function pretty well for what they are. But your experience might vary, since a whole sandwich's worth of filling in lettuce can get a little unruly if it's not wrapped tightly enough.