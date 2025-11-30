The Unexpected Meat Ina Garten Adds To Her BLTs For A Luxurious Bite

BLT sandwiches — short for bacon, lettuce, and tomato — are absolutely one of the simplest, most approachable, and iconic sandwiches in America. Even the most novice of home cooks can put one together, and the dish is a masterpiece of texture and flavor contrasts. Ina Garten even gets in on the BLT game, but of course, the effortlessly elegant Barefoot Contessa puts her own luxurious spin on the diner staple. Not only does she top hers with avocado slices, but she goes one step further and piles cooked lobster meat on her version, too.

She called this sandwich a "high-low dish" on her Food Network show, "Barefoot Contessa," comparing it to things like macaroni and cheese with truffle, and baked potatoes with caviar. Indeed, lobster meat can cost a lot, and is a stark ingredient-contrast to the other staples in BLTs. Garten pointed out that there is almost no cooking involved in her recipe since it calls for cooked lobster meat. Now, I'm a big fan of Ina Garten, but must admit that when she said, "You should be able to buy cooked lobster meat almost anywhere," I couldn't help but roll my eyes. Maybe in the Hamptons, Ina, but I've never come across it where I shop — and yes, I've looked. But I digress.

To make this dish, Garten mixes up a quick Thousand Island-inspired dressing and spreads it on toasted white sandwich bread. She then builds the sandwich with tender Bibb lettuce, tomato slices, avocado, bacon (A little skimpy with one slice per sandwich, but feel free to add more), and chunks of lobster meat. It's easy enough for a weekday lunch but special enough for brunch with the in-laws, too.