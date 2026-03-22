12 Best Ways To Give Your BLT A Fancy Makeover

Like any good sandwich, the best BLTs start with great bread. Typically, BLTs feature some type of white bread toasted to a golden brown. Due to its mix of hot and chilled ingredients, as well as a hefty dollop of mayo and crispy bacon grease, the bread needs to be sturdy enough to hold all the goodness inside. The bread slices shouldn't be so thick that you can't easily take a bite or contain large holes that risk tomato juice or mayo leakage.

When it comes to BLT bread, Chef Jonathon Sawyer says, "You have to go high or go low." For him, a chewy bread like Chicago's Publican Quality sourdough is a top pick, which he'd use to serve an open-face BLT. On the "low" side, he's also a fan of Wonder Bread when you're craving a sandwich that reminds you of childhood. Chef Freidank agrees that BLT bread should be white for that classic taste. He says, "My favorite off-the-shelf bread for BLT is Pepperidge Farm Hearty White ... the bread should be properly toasted so that it is crisp on both sides and lightly golden but not dried out. It should crunch and then chew!"

For Chef Daniel Huebschmann, toasted brioche is the way to go for BLTs, or pan de cristal for its light crumb and firm crust. Chef Zachary Engel prefers a glazed potato bun, which he says "lets you overstuff it with everything without worrying that the middle will get too soggy and fall apart on you mid-bite."