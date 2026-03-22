12 Best Ways To Give Your BLT A Fancy Makeover
With their layers of crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and creamy mayo, BLTs are the sandwiches of dreams. Maybe it's the way that the cool veggies contrast beautifully with the hot bacon, or the smoky, salty flavors mingle with the sweet, tart bite of the tomatoes that make them work so well. Even when prepared traditionally between two slices of plain white toast, this nostalgic meal stands out from others. You may think a sandwich this balanced and delicious can't be improved upon, but a mouthwatering collection of saucy spreads, tangy produce, and gourmet goodies may make you reconsider.
When compiling ways to give your everyday BLT sandwich a fancy makeover, we consulted food industry experts from across the country. Chef Jonathon Sawyer comes to us from Kindling in Downtown Chicago, while Chef Daniel Huebschmann weighs in from Hometown Coffee & Juice, which has several locations throughout the Chicago suburbs. Chef Zachary Engel of Chicago-based Cafe Yaya lends us his BLT expertise, while Chef Rodney Freidank shares how he makes a mean BLT sandwich at Lefty's West End Tavern in Greenville, South Carolina.
Start with the right bread
Like any good sandwich, the best BLTs start with great bread. Typically, BLTs feature some type of white bread toasted to a golden brown. Due to its mix of hot and chilled ingredients, as well as a hefty dollop of mayo and crispy bacon grease, the bread needs to be sturdy enough to hold all the goodness inside. The bread slices shouldn't be so thick that you can't easily take a bite or contain large holes that risk tomato juice or mayo leakage.
When it comes to BLT bread, Chef Jonathon Sawyer says, "You have to go high or go low." For him, a chewy bread like Chicago's Publican Quality sourdough is a top pick, which he'd use to serve an open-face BLT. On the "low" side, he's also a fan of Wonder Bread when you're craving a sandwich that reminds you of childhood. Chef Freidank agrees that BLT bread should be white for that classic taste. He says, "My favorite off-the-shelf bread for BLT is Pepperidge Farm Hearty White ... the bread should be properly toasted so that it is crisp on both sides and lightly golden but not dried out. It should crunch and then chew!"
For Chef Daniel Huebschmann, toasted brioche is the way to go for BLTs, or pan de cristal for its light crumb and firm crust. Chef Zachary Engel prefers a glazed potato bun, which he says "lets you overstuff it with everything without worrying that the middle will get too soggy and fall apart on you mid-bite."
Use high-quality bacon
One of the easiest (but probably not the cheapest) ways to make your BLT fancier is by using high-quality bacon. The best bacon for BLTs means wavy, thin-cut slices that bake or fry up to a crisp. The thinner your slices, the crunchier they'll get, providing the ideal textural contrast to the tender, juicy tomato. It's best to avoid cheaper bacon brands, which may have been injected with brine that prevents the meat from getting crispy.
Challenging the thin-cut bacon theory, Chef Rodney Freidank actually prefers using thick-cut bacon on BLTs. His top choices include Hormel Old Smokehouse Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Wright Thick-Sliced Hickory Smoked Bacon, and Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon. "I always bake them in the oven until they are just barely crispy," he shares. "Be careful not to cook it too hot or too much because some of the subtlety of flavor can get lost from the higher heat."
Both Chef Jonathon Sawyer and Chef Daniel Huebschmann agree that smoked pork belly is one way to upgrade your traditional BLT. "I'm a purist, but I love thick, butchers-cut bacon slow-cooked like pork belly, and sliced ½-inch thick," Huebschmann says. "Seared and crispy on the outside, but soft in the middle." Chef Zachary Engel prefers smaller operations — such as a local butcher shop or farm — to get top-notch meat. "Their quality will always be far superior to 95% of what you can get in a grocery store," he comments.
Don't be stingy with the mayo
When it comes to BLT sandwiches, think of mayonnaise as the glue that holds the whole thing together. A very creamy, great-tasting glue that also prevents the BLT from being too dry, especially when you're using thick slices of bread. Toasted bread will also call for more moisture, which mayo delivers by the mouthful. The richness of the condiment also balances the crisp lettuce, tangy tomato, and crunchy, salty bacon. And don't think that spreading the white stuff on one half of the sandwich is enough: Your BLT needs mayonnaise on both slices of bread.
Chef Rodney Freidank agrees, saying that mayo should go on both the top and bottom slices of bread. He notes that the amount is crucial too. "If I bite into the sandwich and you don't see mayo in the corner of my mouth, it isn't enough." While you can take the purist approach and slather plain mayo onto your BLT straight from the jar, consider giving it a fancy touch with a few additions. Whether you prefer to stick with your favorite brand or make your own mayonnaise, you can infuse it with fresh herbs in your food processor. Use one type of herb, such as basil or cilantro, or blend a combination for a customized taste. Chef Daniel Huebschmann likes to add some acid to his herb mayo with lemon zest or even mix in a bit of heat with a chili honey aioli.
Consider using creative spreads and sauces
Although the sandwich is delicious in all its traditional splendor, you can upgrade a BLT with fancy sauces. While mayo is the ideal BLT spread, creative sauces can take the classic sandwich to the next level. Not only do the dressings infuse the BLT with unique flavors, but they also add moisture, which is especially important if the bread is dry. Some novel ideas include honey mustard, ranch, Caesar, tartar sauce, or sundried tomato aioli. Add blue cheese dressings for some tang. If you prefer your BLT with a little kick, try sriracha, hot sauces such as Tabasco, chili crunch oil, or even horseradish mixed with mayo.
Chef Jonathon Sawyer goes the umami route, mixing mayo with Maggi seasoning, miso, and black garlic, which he says "carries the flavor of the BLT on forever." If global flavors tempt you, consider dressing your sandwich up with a spicy za'atar mayo aioli, the condiment Chef Zachary Engel slathers on his BLT made with house-made lamb bacon. He says that za'atar — an earthy Middle Eastern seasoning blend made of sumac, toasted sesame seeds, and dried spices — complements the flavors of the smoked meat.
Get gourmet with it
If you're craving a BLT sandwich that tastes as if it came from a high-end cafe, don't be afraid to get a little gourmet with it. From caviar to Southern staples like fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese, these fancy touches will quickly elevate your everyday BLT from satisfying to positively sumptuous. For an extra-creamy, flavorful touch, try spreading guacamole on the toast or layering on some brie.
When it comes to gourmet condiments, you can't go wrong with homemade onion or tomato jam, which will add depth of flavor. When Chef Jonathon Sawyer wants to upgrade his BLT, he goes all out by adding 28 grams of Rare Tea Cellar Kaluga Caviar. "The almondy and buttery fish eggs are a natural against a thick schmear of mayonnaise and acidic tomato," he says. It doesn't get much more gourmet than that. Maybe your wallet will take a hit, but there's a good reason why caviar is so expensive.
Experiment with seasonal produce
Summer and BLTs go hand-in-hand, so why not use some of your garden bounty or fresh farmers market finds to upgrade your favorite sandwiches? Some would argue that a super ripe tomato is the star of the sandwich show, but other types of produce can take the stage, too. Consider experimenting with different kinds of lettuces, such as spicy arugula, which will give your BLT a vibrant, peppery flavor. For a soft crunch and subtler taste, stick with delicate butter lettuce. Or, you can forget the lettuce altogether and fill your BLT with local alfalfa sprouts for plenty of texture. Other fresh produce ideas include red onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.
When it comes to the tomatoes, there's nothing better than ones just plucked from your garden at the peak of ripeness. "As I'm from the north," Chef Jonathon Sawyer describes, "nothing is better than a late late late harvest tomato (like October), preferably not after it rains and it must never see a cooler. This is tantamount."
Use the ripest, juiciest, in-season tomatoes
You know the kind of summer tomatoes that make you grab a napkin as their sweet juice dribbles down your chin with each bite? Those are the perfect ones to use for an ultimate BLT sandwich. While many say that tomatoes from their own garden make the ideal sandwich slices, snagging a few ripe ones from your local farmers market will work just as well. If you want to get even more specific, full-flavor heirlooms — which come in several varieties, shapes, and colors — make the most unforgettable BLTs. Chef Rodney Freidank says, "I don't even want to think about a BLT unless it's tomato season." He also shares that some of his favorite heirloom varieties for BLTs include Brandywine and Cherokee Purple.
If you're having a backyard barbecue, grill thick slices of garden tomatoes to make them even smokier and sweeter before sliding them onto the sandwiches. Another way to enhance their natural flavors is to marinate slices in an Italian seasoning and balsamic vinegar reduction. When you're working with less-than-peak tomatoes — or ones that aren't as juicy as you'd like — marinating slices in a zesty vinaigrette will make them burst with flavor.
Salt your tomatoes for the best flavor
Yeah, you are probably excited to slice up your sweet, juicy tomatoes and pile them high onto your BLT. But taking a moment to salt them first will take your sandwich to another level. Salt may be a basic pantry staple, but it's one of the easiest ways to enhance your BLT. Of course, there's nothing better than a homegrown tomato, but salting these (or store-bought ones) will make their natural flavor pop.
Not only does salt make tomatoes taste better, but it also helps draw some of the juice out of them. This is an important step if they're bursting with liquid, as the excess moisture may make your toast soggy. Simply sprinkle your slices with any type of salt — including pink Himalayan or flaky sea salt — and allow them to sweat on paper towels for a few minutes before layering them onto your BLT. If you're using ripe, seasonal tomatoes, they'll still be juicy after the salt treatment.
Add cheese, please
There isn't much that cheese can't make better, and BLT sandwiches are no exception. Although the addition of this dairy product may not impress BLT purists, keeping an open mind can lead you to discover one of the fanciest ways to upgrade a traditional sandwich. Cheese lends your BLT a creamy, tangy touch that works in unison with the sandwich's other flavors and textures. Almost any type of cheese belongs on a BLT, from mild, soft brie and mozzarella to sharp cheddar.
If you can't decide between having a grilled cheese sandwich or a BLT for lunch, why not have both? A grilled cheese BLT combines the best of both sandwiches inside crunchy, buttery bread slices. You can use whatever bread you'd like, but a sturdier type, such as sourdough, will help hold all the ingredients inside. Layer the BLT ingredients inside the bread, including the cheese slices, and crisp it in a skillet.
Grill it like a panini
Another way to put a fancy spin on a traditional BLT is by grilling it like a panini. This technique makes the bread crispier and crunchier than if you just toasted it, and warms up the ingredients for a heartier hand-held lunch or dinner. To make this grilled version of the classic summer sandwich, assemble it as you normally would between two sturdy pieces of bread, such as sourdough or ciabatta.
Next, grill the BLT on a panini press or griddle until both sides of the bread are golden brown and crunchy. Chef Jonathon Sawyer takes this idea a step further by pan-frying the BLT like a croque madame. This classic French sandwich is traditionally smeared with a cheesy béchamel sauce, toasted in a skillet, and topped with a fried egg (which makes it different from a croque monsieur).
Layer on other types of meat
BLTs are generally considered lunch food, as their ingredient list reads like a garden salad between two pieces of bread. While they do contain strips of salty bacon, BLTs may not pack enough of a punch to fill you up for dinner. The best way to make these light sandwiches heartier (and heavier on protein) is by adding different types of meat. Pile on thinly sliced turkey or ham between the layers of bacon, lettuce, and tomato for a dinner-worthy sandwich in seconds. You can also use up leftover meat from the day before or from a holiday party. Chef Daniel Huebschmann recommends adding thinly sliced roasted chicken breast to upgrade a basic BLT.
If you want to get extra-fancy, consider enhancing the sandwich with lobster meat — the unexpected ingredient Chef Ina Garten adds to her BLTs for a luxurious bite. Prepare the sandwich as you normally would, with layers of juicy tomato, crunchy lettuce, and crispy bacon, but add a generous portion of cooked lobster chunks. This is the ultimate casual surf-and-turf sandwich for those who love both seafood and smoky bacon. Chef Zachary Engel also thinks outside of the pig when upgrading BLTs. "Our favorite ingredient has to be our house-made lamb bacon," he says. "We get lamb bellies from a local farmer, cure them ourselves for a week using our own recipe, and smoke them in-house."
Add fresh herbs
If you're a fresh herb lover, adding the flavorful greens to your next BLT may be the perfect fancy upgrade. Adding a sprinkle of chopped herbs to the classic tomato, lettuce, and bacon sandwich may be the quickest way to infuse it with a variety of vibrant, unexpected flavors. As one example, you can sprinkle basil leaves into the layers, infusing the sandwich with sweet and slightly peppery notes. As another idea, make homemade pesto using the basil, and spread it onto the BLT in place of mayonnaise. To give your sandwich a touch of heat, you can even add jalapeños for a spicy pesto.
Upgrading a basic BLT with herb aioli is another way to give your sandwich a fresh flavor explosion. To make the aioli from scratch, blend your herbs of choice, such as chives, thyme, and parsley, with mayo, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. (Add garlic for a punchy layer of flavor.) The aioli will infuse the BLT with a herbaceous bouquet worthy of any fancy sandwich shop.