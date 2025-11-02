The 140-Year-Old Condiment That Still Doesn't Get Proper Recognition In The US

So many international sauces and condiments are part of American pantries now, like indispensable bottles of soy sauce and tamari, complex and meaty Worcestershire sauce, and umami-packed fish sauce, to name a scant few. But there's one condiment that just somehow hasn't broken through yet, and that's Maggi Seasoning.

It was originally created in 1886 by a Swiss miller turned instant soup maker named Julius Maggi. Years ago, I knew it existed, but not what it tasted like or how it was used, until my now-wife — who had grown up with it — introduced it to our household. We can't do without it now, both as a cooking ingredient and for dashing onto a finished plate.

Maggi has a lot in common with soy sauce. In fact, if you put glass bottles of the two sauces next to each other, it would be nearly impossible to tell the difference visually. While Maggi does sort of taste like soy sauce, it's wheat-based instead. It's intensely savory and sort of meaty without actually containing meat. It is primarily made with water, salt, wheat gluten, and wheat flour, though it also contains ingredients such as sugar, acetic acid (which gives vinegar its tang), and flavor enhancers disodium guanylate and disodium inosinate. It has a more complex flavor profile than soy sauce.

While it's not common in American cooking, Maggi is widely used across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It's just not a big thing in the U.S. You can find it in many supermarkets, but you just might have to hunt around for it. The bottle has a very distinct yellow and red label with a narrow neck.