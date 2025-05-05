Maggi's New Chinese Spicy Garlic Instant Noodles Deliver Spice, But Not Much Else

Maggi is a brand known across the world for its bouillon and indispensable liquid seasoning (it's sort of like soy sauce, but made from wheat). Now it's brought a new trio of globally-inspired instant noodles to the United States market. This includes Indian Classic Masala, Korean Spicy BBQ, and Chinese Spicy Garlic flavors. After having tried lots of different types of instant noodles for The Takeout (including, unbelievably, Totino's Pizza Rolls-flavored noodles), I figured I'd give one of these new noodles a shot: the Chinese Spicy Garlic.

Out of a spicy level of four peppers, this flavor is at a respectable medium (two peppers), and as someone who enjoys plenty of spice, I wanted to see if it genuinely packed some heat. And just so you know, the individual package size of these is relatively small; the total dry weight is 3 ounces. In comparison, the Buldak Carbonara I have in the pantry is a much bigger 4.58 ounces.

These are an easy cook, just involving boiling a cup of water, adding the noodles and a single seasoning packet, and boiling everything for three minutes together. There's no draining or anything, just a bit of stirring to break the brick of thin noodles up so they don't stick. That's it. And unlike lots of other instant ramen I've eaten, the three minute boiling mark is relatively accurate (though I ended up adding an extra 30 seconds).