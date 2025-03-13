Only One Of Totino's New Instant Ramen Cups Is Worth Buying

A few weeks ago, the internet's curiosity was piqued when it was leaked that a new Totino's branded product was about to hit store shelves — and it wasn't going to be in the freezer aisle. That's because the new product isn't pizza rolls, it's instant ramen.

General Mills, the parent company of Totino's, is not only releasing two types of Totino's cup noodles, which are cheese pizza and Buffalo-style chicken pizza flavored, but two El Paso-branded products as well: fajita and beef birria-flavored instant ramen. Totino's has been on a bit of a marketing kick lately, with an unsettling-sounding Totino's and Cinnamon Toast Crunch collab, along with its first Super Bowl ad (which was admittedly pretty good), so in retrospect I'm not too surprised that this is happening. But could this be good? And do we even need another ramen selection on these crowded store shelves?

Nissin Foods, owner of the Cup Noodle brand, is already known for its own wacky novelty products, including the strange pancake breakfast-flavored ramen cups that I admittedly liked more than I should have, so apparently General Mills believes this category of stuff is going to sell well. The new ramen flavors are coming out in April, but General Mills sent me an early preview sample, and as your resident wacky food taste tester, I thought I'd see how these Totino's noodles tasted and if they're worth your time and money.